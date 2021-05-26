Proposed amendments could result in foreign truck drivers losing their jobs
These state that a foreign driver who does not have a valid SA Professional Drivers Permit is not permitted to drive a vehicle registered in SA
26 May 2021 - 17:44
Employers have criticised proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations, saying they will disrupt labour and international relations, while the road freight and logistics sector says they will help prevent the illegal employment of foreigners in SA.
The proposed amendments state that a foreign driver who does not have a valid SA Professional Drivers Permit (PrDP) is not permitted to drive a vehicle registered in SA, but may only drive a vehicle registered in the country in which the PrDP was issued...
