Kazungula Bridge: a new chapter in regional trade The Kazungula Bridge between Zambia and Botswana has drawn a steady flow of traffic since it opened on May 10. Zimbabwe, already struggling to maintain its roads, may be ruing its earlier fit of pique

When the 920m Kazungula Bridge between Botswana and Zambia opened on May 10, there was an immediate influx of traffic — a sign of a new chapter in regional trade and transport logistics.

On the Botswana side, the country’s Unified Revenue Service collected P200,000 (R260,000) in tolling revenue on the first day, from 108 trucks in transit to Zambia. A further 54 arrivals from Zambia were registered on the same day, according to the country’s tax authority...