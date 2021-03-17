World / Africa

Zimbabwe parliament expels six legislators as opposition infighting escalates

17 March 2021 - 20:54 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Tendai Biti addresses parliament in Harare. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tendai Biti addresses parliament in Harare. Picture: SUPPLIED

Harare — Six Zimbabwean legislators, including former finance minister Tendai Biti, were expelled from parliament on Wednesday after being recalled by a faction of their party as the fight to control the biggest opposition movement escalates.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has been in disarray since the country’s supreme court declared in March 2020 that Nelson Chamisa’s leadership was illegitimate and ordered the MDC to elect a new leader.

The move split the party into two competing factions. Chamisa narrowly lost the 2018 presidential election to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and maintains that the vote was rigged and does not recognise the president.

Biti, a finance minister during the 2009-2013 unity government, is one of Chamisa’s deputies and an outspoken legislator who chaired parliament’s public accounts committee, which has criticised the government’s handling of finances.

Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda said he had received a letter from an opposition faction that claimed Biti and five other MDC MPs no longer belonged to the party and had therefore forfeited their positions as legislators.

Zimbabwe’s electoral laws state that if an MP quits their party or is expelled, they lose their seat. That should trigger a by-election, but Zimbabwe has suspended all elections in the last year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that time, more than 30 MDC legislators, all allies of Chamisa, have been recalled from parliament and their seats remain empty.

Chamisa and the MDC say his rivals are working with the governing Zanu-PF to weaken him as punishment for refusing to recognise Mnangagwa’s election.

“This rogue regime is employing all tactics including repressive ‘patriotism’ laws, dismembering parliament and arbitrary arrests to crush dissent,” Fadzayi Mahere, the spokesperson for Chamisa’s MDC said.

The MDC accuses Mnangagwa of using the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic to stifle the opposition and fan division in its ranks. Zanu-PF denies the charge.  

Reuters

Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines pushes government to lift strict policy

Miners compelled to sell 40% of foreign currency to Reserve Bank
World
1 week ago

Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi resigns after misconduct allegations

In a rare move by a public official in Zimbabwe, Mohadi steps down saying he will seek legal recourse
World
2 weeks ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s youth are on the march against old order

Discontent in countries such as Sudan, Algeria and Zimbabwe could spread across the continent
Opinion
1 month ago

Zimbabwe to get 800,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Harare accepts offers of vaccines from China and Russia, with first doses to arrive mid-February
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US intelligence report finds Vladimir Putin ...
World / Americas
2.
People in US sue for compensation for dangerous ...
World / Americas
3.
Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments ...
World / Asia
4.
John Magufuli is fine and in Tanzania, not in a ...
World / Africa
5.
Merkel’s party plumbs historic depths in German ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Fewer than half a million have received jabs in Sub-Saharan Africa so far

National

Meet Zimbabwe and Unicef’s youth climate advocate

World / Africa

Basic rights in Africa under threat from ‘digital authoritarianism’

World / Africa

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Things are looking up for Zimbabwean agriculture

Opinion / Columnists

SA land border closures cost taxi industry over R100m, says association

National

Covid-19 does not discriminate, as Zimbabwe’s rich are realising

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.