Zimbabwe parliament expels six legislators as opposition infighting escalates

Harare — Six Zimbabwean legislators, including former finance minister Tendai Biti, were expelled from parliament on Wednesday after being recalled by a faction of their party as the fight to control the biggest opposition movement escalates.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has been in disarray since the country’s supreme court declared in March 2020 that Nelson Chamisa’s leadership was illegitimate and ordered the MDC to elect a new leader.

The move split the party into two competing factions. Chamisa narrowly lost the 2018 presidential election to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and maintains that the vote was rigged and does not recognise the president.

Biti, a finance minister during the 2009-2013 unity government, is one of Chamisa’s deputies and an outspoken legislator who chaired parliament’s public accounts committee, which has criticised the government’s handling of finances.

Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda said he had received a letter from an opposition faction that claimed Biti and five other MDC MPs no longer belonged to the party and had therefore forfeited their positions as legislators.

Zimbabwe’s electoral laws state that if an MP quits their party or is expelled, they lose their seat. That should trigger a by-election, but Zimbabwe has suspended all elections in the last year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that time, more than 30 MDC legislators, all allies of Chamisa, have been recalled from parliament and their seats remain empty.

Chamisa and the MDC say his rivals are working with the governing Zanu-PF to weaken him as punishment for refusing to recognise Mnangagwa’s election.

“This rogue regime is employing all tactics including repressive ‘patriotism’ laws, dismembering parliament and arbitrary arrests to crush dissent,” Fadzayi Mahere, the spokesperson for Chamisa’s MDC said.

The MDC accuses Mnangagwa of using the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic to stifle the opposition and fan division in its ranks. Zanu-PF denies the charge.

