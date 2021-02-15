SA land border closures cost taxi industry over R100m, says association
The 20 crossing points were closed to prevent super-spreader events
15 February 2021 - 19:08
The decision to close SA’s land borders has cost the taxi industry more than R100m, the country’s second-largest taxi organisation said on Monday.
Though unregulated, the sector is crucial to the economy as it contributes R5bn to GDP and transports 16.5-million people a day. While local taxis were allowed to operate at set times and at 70% capacity from level 5 down to level 3, their cross-border counterparts were grounded in conformity with a ban on international travel...
