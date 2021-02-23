WANDILE SIHLOBO: Things are looking up for Zimbabwean agriculture
The country’s 2020/2021 maize output could surpass production estimates of global organisations
23 February 2021 - 15:33
Global grain market players and analysts depend on major organisations such as the International Grains Council and the US department of agriculture for production estimates.
However, these organisations could have an incorrect view of Zimbabwe’s 2020/2021 grain production this time around. Both organisations forecast 908,000 tonnes, 17% higher than the previous season, which is still well below Zimbabwe’s annual requirement of 1.8-million to 2-million tonnes. If correct, this would mean the country remains a net importer of maize until 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now