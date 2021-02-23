Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Things are looking up for Zimbabwean agriculture The country’s 2020/2021 maize output could surpass production estimates of global organisations BL PREMIUM

Global grain market players and analysts depend on major organisations such as the International Grains Council and the US department of agriculture for production estimates.

However, these organisations could have an incorrect view of Zimbabwe’s 2020/2021 grain production this time around. Both organisations forecast 908,000 tonnes, 17% higher than the previous season, which is still well below Zimbabwe’s annual requirement of 1.8-million to 2-million tonnes. If correct, this would mean the country remains a net importer of maize until 2022...