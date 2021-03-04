World / Africa

Seychelles to reopen for tourism, except visitors from SA

No quarantines will be imposed, but tourists will be required to present a Covid-19 test and stay in certified hotels

04 March 2021 - 17:33 Elias Biryabarema
A luxury liner docks at Port Victoria in Seychelles. Picture: REUTERS/GEORGE THANDE
Nairobi —  Seychelles says it is reopening borders to tourists this month, hoping to resuscitate a sector that is a mainstay for the economy but has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only tourists from SA would not be allowed.

Authorities sealed off the Indian Ocean archipelago early during the pandemic to stem the spread. The move starved resorts, cruise ship ports and nature reserves of customers.

“Seychelles will reopen to tourists from all over the world ... on March 25,” state-owned Seychelles News Agency reported, citing remarks by minister for foreign affairs and tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.

Revenues from tourism fell 61% in 2020 as coronavirus restrictions cut arrivals by 70%.

New visitors will need a Covid-19 test done within 72 hours before arrival. No quarantines will be imposed, but tourists will be required to stay in hotels certified as complying with coronavirus measures.

Wearing masks, hand sanitising, and social and physical distancing will be mandatory.

“We are hoping that this will give the economy the breathing space that the economy needs, the country needs,” the agency quoted Radegonde as saying.

Seychelles began vaccinating its population of over 98,000 in January with doses from China's Sinopharm.

The country so far has at least 2,618 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

Reuters

