Grindrod upbeat about post-pandemic outlook
A robust outlook for commodity demand, and rising shipping costs, have injected confidence in the group, which is growing its footprint in Africa
04 March 2021 - 17:19
Freight and financial services group Grindrod says it is looking to benefit from robust post-Covid-19 commodity demand and rising shipping costs.
The Durban-based company owns ports, terminals and tankers, as well as trucks that haul everything from food, petrol and animal feed in Southern Africa, with a focus on growing its footprint, particularly in East Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now