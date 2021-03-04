Companies / Industrials Grindrod upbeat about post-pandemic outlook A robust outlook for commodity demand, and rising shipping costs, have injected confidence in the group, which is growing its footprint in Africa BL PREMIUM

Freight and financial services group Grindrod says it is looking to benefit from robust post-Covid-19 commodity demand and rising shipping costs.

The Durban-based company owns ports, terminals and tankers, as well as trucks that haul everything from food, petrol and animal feed in Southern Africa, with a focus on growing its footprint, particularly in East Africa...