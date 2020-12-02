World / Africa Eight border officials test positive for Covid in Zimbabwe The outbreak at Beitbridge casts a shadow over reopening of the border BL PREMIUM

Harare — In a possible sign that not enough safety protocols are in place on the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge border post, eight customs officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirmation of the Covid-19 cases comes a day after the border reopened on Tuesday, having been closed since March 30 in line with Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 restrictions...