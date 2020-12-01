Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close Beitbridge at 10pm daily
01 December 2020 - 19:51
Harare — The Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge border post, which was fully reopened on Monday, will have to close between 10pm and 6am as the country is still under a Covid-19-related curfew.
The border post is Africa’s busiest port of entry with more than 25,000 people crossing daily. It is not clear when this curfew will be lifted as Zimbabwe is witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus infections...
