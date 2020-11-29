Pandemic proving to be a profit opportunity in Africa
Materials and energy, the region's benchmarks since colonial times, declined to 23% from 34% during the same period
29 November 2020 - 00:08
When all is said and done in 2020, African economies will probably have outperformed the rest of the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
Africa's 54 countries now include seven of the globe's 10 fastest-growing economies, in part because the virus may have improved their competitive advantage as they accelerated their decade-long transformation from exporters of natural resources to hubs of wireless, remotely engaged commerce...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now