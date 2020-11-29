Opinion Pandemic proving to be a profit opportunity in Africa Materials and energy, the region's benchmarks since colonial times, declined to 23% from 34% during the same period BL PREMIUM

When all is said and done in 2020, African economies will probably have outperformed the rest of the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Africa's 54 countries now include seven of the globe's 10 fastest-growing economies, in part because the virus may have improved their competitive advantage as they accelerated their decade-long transformation from exporters of natural resources to hubs of wireless, remotely engaged commerce...