World / Africa

Mozambique publishes proposed model for sovereign wealth fund

Mozambique is preparing to reap as much as $96bn from liquefied natural gas projects that companies including Total are building

13 October 2020 - 12:31 Matthew Hill
An elevated view of houses in a residential area in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, with tall buildings in the background. Picture: 123RF/GREGORY MAASSEN
An elevated view of houses in a residential area in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, with tall buildings in the background. Picture: 123RF/GREGORY MAASSEN

Maputo — Mozambique published its proposed model for a sovereign wealth fund as it prepares to reap as much as $96bn — more than six times the size of its current GDP — from liquefied natural gas projects that companies including Total are building.

The developments, which are the biggest private investments yet in Africa, could make Mozambique the continent’s second-biggest producer of the fuel. The central bank laid out plans for how the fund may function and which institutions it will report to. The proposal anticipates that the $96bn will accumulate over the lifetime of the projects.

The fund will build up savings and contribute to fiscal stability when commodity prices fluctuate, according to the document published on the Bank of Mozambique’s website on Monday. Legislators would regulate the fund with the ministry of economy and finance managing it. The central bank will manage the fund’s operations and implement its investment policy.

The government will need to deal with escalating violence in the northern Cabo Delgado province where the projects are located before it enjoys the full benefits. Fighters linked to Islamic State (IS) in August seized the port town of Mocimboa da Praia — about 60km south of where Total is spending $20bn on its project. It’s not clear when the state will regain control.

The final proposal will be sent to the government after considering public comments. The southeast African nation plans to have it operating before revenue from LNG starts to flow, with first production due in 2022 from the smallest of the three projects planned.

Bloomberg

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigeria a talented giant with clay feet

Fuelled by greed, the country’s leadership has failed to establish a viable democracy or overcome poverty
Opinion
1 week ago

Covid-19 boosts mobile banking in Africa, and network operators are listening

By 2019, Sub-Saharan Africa boasted 469-million mobile money accounts — more than any other region in the world
World
2 weeks ago

PAUL AKIWUMI: How to beat the lack of data on illicit outflows draining Africa of capital and tax

Since the early 2000s, Zambia has reported Switzerland as destination for most of its copper exports, while Switzerland reports no similar imports
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe urges SA to extradite former ministers
World / Africa
4.
Boris Johnson announces three-tier lockdown ...
World / Europe
5.
Covid-19 will not affect Zimbabwe’s economy as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Why state stimulus measures are like (bad) karma

Opinion

DIANNA GAMES: Shoprite exit shows Nigeria is not an easy place for business

Opinion

Safari tourism on brink of extinction as insurers and government fiddle

Opinion

An African Monetary Fund could help continent reach financial stability

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.