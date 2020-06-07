An African Monetary Fund could help continent reach financial stability

Ongoing funding would require a permanent fiscal allocation from each member state, which could be set as a percentage of their annual tax receipts; perhaps 0.5% to begin with. Such a model would ensure the AMF’s board, executive committee, policies and disbursements remain the exclusive remit of African member states.

How would the AMF achieve the goal of financial stability? Recurring factors cause financial instability in Africa, which leads to inherent structural imbalances that cause periodic crises whenever a macroeconomic shock occurs. An AMF would enhance regional payments and currency stability by focusing on these factors, namely reducing reliance on external funding; creating a fiscal stabilisation fund; and improving terms of trade.

Regarding external funding, the cardinal sin of fiscal policy is an overreliance on external debt. This is even more dangerous when the debt incurred is in a hard currency while the revenue generated to pay that debt is in a local currency. To avoid this debt spiral African countries need to deepen local capital markets and prevent this currency mismatch. SA, despite its deteriorating fiscal position over the past decade, has been able to fund its growing revenue shortfalls via its local bond market. In contrast, countries such as Zambia that relied on issuing Eurobonds and incurring bilateral debt with China, now find themselves in acute fiscal difficulty.

Certain targeted policy directives could be driven by the AMF with national governments to deepen local capital markets. These include creating retail and institutional savings pools; the former via retail savings bonds and the latter via enabling pension fund contribution infrastructure for small and medium enterprises. Improving the liquidity of local securities exchanges, as well as developing investment management industries, is also necessary to drive larger demand for government debt locally.

Countercyclical funding

An AMF should also tackle the creation of a continentwide stabilisation fund. Such a fund is usually the preserve of sovereign wealth funds. However, given the lack of such funds in Africa the AMF could look to fill this role.

These stabilisation funds ensure balance of payments stability by providing countercyclical funding to government. When a country’s currency weakens dramatically, the government can draw down on capital in the stabilisation fund to ensure that imports can still be purchased with hard currency and that government expenditure continues without budget cuts or raising debt. This buys the central bank time to defend the currency, without having to deplete its foreign currency reserves. It also signals to currency markets that the country is able to withstand shocks.

Central banks of member states would be in constant communication with the AMF and receive capital injections before situations reach panic levels. The AMF would invest most of its member contributions into special drawing rights currencies, such as the dollar, euro, pound, yen and yuan. This provides a countercyclical mechanism to help governments fund fiscal deficits as well: a common problem for low-income and mid-income countries is an overreliance on a few industries; when these industries fall into a recession government tax revenues decline substantially. AMF contributions in the good years would help tide over the countries during the lean years.

The AMF would furthermore help member states improve terms of trade by enhancing export competitiveness. This function would resemble an industrial policy project, but given its importance to financial stability the AMF should play a role as well. The purpose is to assist countries in growing their foreign exchange holdings via export earnings. This can be done by facilitating intraregional trade and disbursing loans to export-orientated industries.