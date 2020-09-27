PAUL AKIWUMI: How to beat the lack of data on illicit outflows draining Africa of capital and tax

Africa loses at least $40bn (R684bn) each year from the underinvoicing of commodity exports from the continent, according to the latest comprehensive data available. The size of trade gaps varies by country, but is relatively consistent by commodity group, with gold exports representing 77% of the total, followed by diamonds (12%) and platinum (6%).

The proceeds from trade underinvoicing and other illicit financial flows (IFFs) contribute to an average of $88.6bn per year of capital flight from Africa, which is wealth sent and held abroad.

These outflows represent a considerable opportunity cost to development in Africa, draining the capital available to invest and create jobs, and reducing the potential tax revenues governments could use to spend on infrastructure and social programmes. By some estimates, improving tax collection, along with curbing capital fight and IFFs, could raise tax revenue in Africa by an additional 3.9% of GDP, or $110bn a year.

Formulating effective policies to combat illicit behaviour requires effective analytical tools. But this is often complicated by a lack of reliable data, since illicit activities are inherently clandestine.

In its forthcoming Economic Development in Africa Report for 2020, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) analyses the prevalence of IFFs in Africa, informing policymakers how to curb these flows and use the proceeds towards sustainable development.

Unctad focused its analysis on the underinvoicing of commodity exports, comparing the recorded value of exports from African countries with the corresponding value of imports in destination markets, to identify large gaps that are persistent over time.

Unctad’s is one of several studies estimating the magnitude of trade misinvoicing in Africa. Though the findings of these studies infer illicit activity from methodologies and data that do not offer hard evidence, they reveal the damage to the continent’s economies.