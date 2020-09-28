World / Africa

Zambia Chamber of Mines wants mineral royalty payments to be a deductible expense

Since 2019, these payments have effectively attracted double taxation, and this aspect was left unchanged in the country’s latest budget

28 September 2020 - 19:11 Chris Mfula
A truck 516m below the surface at the Chibuluma copper mine in Zambia. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
A truck 516m below the surface at the Chibuluma copper mine in Zambia. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Lusaka — Zambia should treat mineral royalty payments as a deductible expense to avoid double taxation and attract investment, the Zambia Chamber of Mines said on Monday.

Since 2019, mineral royalty payments have not been treated as a deductible expense when calculating corporate income tax and that provision was kept unchanged in the government’s annual budget unveiled on Friday.

“The effect of this is that mining companies end up being taxed on income that has already been paid over as a royalty — a situation referred to as double taxation,” the chamber said in a statement.

Reversing that provision could unlock a series of investment approvals and kick-start economic recovery, it said.

The chamber welcomed the withdrawal of duty on ore imports, announced in the budget on Friday, and acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, given the initiation of negotiations to suspend Zambia’s bond repayments.

Africa’s number two copper producer has asked creditors to defer interest payments on three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds amid a crisis, which has driven spending and hit copper earnings.

Zambia had been wrestling with growing public debt before the coronavirus forced lockdowns around the world and cut demand for raw materials.

The chamber noted that a good proportion of the Eurobond holders also hold shares in mining and prospecting in Zambia.

Such a change in the tax regime would help spur growth in the mining sector and help bondholders mitigate their income loss during the proposed moratorium on coupon payments, the chamber said.

Reuters

Zambia’s rule of law backslides down the slippery slope

Shameless overreach by the government is having real-world effects on business and investment
Opinion
3 months ago

Rand brushes aside Ramaphosa’s reprimand of Mboweni over Zambia central bank comments

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had tweeted that African presidents needed to ‘stop this nonsense’ of firing central bank governors
National
1 month ago

Zambia seeks Chinese debt relief as Covid clock ticks

President Edgar Lungu appeals for debt relief and cancellation in call to Chinese leader Xi Jinping
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why the Kremlin is worried that Joe Biden will win
World
2.
Trump allies poised to rush through new justice ...
World / Americas
3.
Are Saudi Arabia and Russia getting set for oil ...
World
4.
Is supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a ...
World / Americas
5.
Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zambia seeks relief to avoid Africa’s first default since start of pandemic

World / Africa

Ignorance and the perception of negative risk has Africa paying a high premium

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.