EU’s funding for Kenya must be targeted better

EU aid to Kenya must be better targeted to support economic development and commitment to reforms, according to the bloc’s auditors.

The EU granted €435m to Kenya through the European Development Fund (EDF) between 2014 and 2020 — about 0.6 % of Kenya’s tax revenue — but the cash has not been successfully channelled to the areas where it would have most effect, including manufacturing, energy and agro-processing, according to a new report from the European Court of Auditors.

The aid was spread thinly across too many areas — including agriculture, drought emergencies, energy and transport infrastructure, elections, public financial management and the justice system — leading to an inability to achieve necessary results in individual sectors.

The European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) — the EU’s diplomatic service and combined foreign and defence ministry — failed to carry out specific assessments of Kenya’s development obstacles and objectives, and did not explain how and why the supported sectors would assist most in reducing poverty, say the auditors.

They suggest that EU aid should instead back projects in Kenya that are more likely to directly spur economic development, attract FDI and create jobs. While food security and climate resilience received the bulk of the funding at €228.5m, the funds did not boost farming commercialisation or the expansion of agro-processing.