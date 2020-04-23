World / Africa

African states without ventilators will receive first from Jack Ma donation

Jack Ma Foundation donates 300 ventilators to Africa to combat coronavirus

23 April 2020 - 16:29 Giulia Paravicini
John Nkengasong in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
John Nkengasong in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Addis Ababa — African nations that lack ventilators for the treatment of Covid-19 patients will receive some from a donation of 300 supplied by the Jack Ma Foundation, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.

John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a branch of the AU, said last week that ten unidentified African nations were facing the pandemic without a single ventilator.

“Those countries without ventilators will be prioritised,” he told a news conference, adding that they will arrive in the coming weeks.

Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder of Alibaba, has donated thousands of tests kits for the new coronavirus, masks and protective equipment to all African nations.

The AU was working to set up its own joint procurement system, to facilitate market access for diagnostic and medical supplies to its member states. The Covid-19 pandemic has driven up demand for those products across the world.

“We have to recognise that we as a continent are competing for the same resources that everybody else in the world is competing for,” Nkengasong said.

He described the testing situation across Africa as “very disappointing”.

“As of this week in a continent of 1.3-billion people, just about 415 thousands tests have been conducted,” he said, urging governments to scale up testing to be ahead of the virus.

He said that in the coming months, the goal is to test 10 million people across the continent.

Africa's 54 countries have so far reported fewer than 26,000 confirmed cases of the disease, just a fraction of the more than 2-million cases reported globally.

But the World Health Organisation warned last week that Africa could see as many as 10-million cases in three to six months, citing its own tentative model.

The African CDC is working with governments on plans for easing the restrictions placed to slow the virus.

Two West African countries, Burkina Faso and Ghana, eased some coronavirus-related restrictions this week, to test the possibility of a return to a semblance of normality after weeks of shutdowns that have hobbled both economies.

Reuters

Shifting from reliance on commodities crucial for Africa

The continent is still hamstrung by its failure to transform into a manufacturer, rather than remain a net importer of value-added goods
Opinion
1 day ago

Working through regional blocs will help Africa fix virus-hit economies

First of three meetings should focus on country-specific recovery plans and how rest of the world can help continent convalesce
Opinion
3 days ago

Opening the floodgates for Covid-19 may make sense for poor countries

Ultimate herd immunity, at the cost of a higher death rate, may prevent economic devastation, experts argue
World
1 day ago

Special drawing rights proposed to provide debt relief for African countries

Measures sought to provide African countries with the necessary firepower to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
US watches for news of Kim Jong Un’s condition
World / Asia
2.
Pompeo renews criticism of China over coronavirus ...
World / Americas
3.
FDA confirms smoking increases risk of catching ...
World
4.
Mixed views on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s ...
World / Asia
5.
Europe’s small-business backbone braces for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to fall into recession for the first time in 25 ...

World / Africa

Ban on dollar lifted as Covid-19 plunges Zimbabwe into crisis

World / Africa

Ethiopia to close Eritrean refugee camp despite virus fears

World / Africa

Africa’s lockdowns sacrifice informal traders to save lives

World / Africa

How Africa’s central banks are tackling the effects of Covid-19

World / Africa

Africa and tech giants join forces to fight coronavirus fake news

World / Africa

Nigeria’s elite forced to use squalid hospitals in coronavirus lockdown

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.