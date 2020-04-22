Opening the floodgates for Covid-19 may make sense for poor countries

Mumbai — Controversial given the high risk of deaths, a coronavirus strategy discarded by governments such as the UK and SA is being touted as the solution for poor but young countries such as India.

Herd immunity, which allows a majority of the population to gain resistance to the virus by becoming infected and then recovering, could result in less economic devastation and human suffering than restrictive lockdowns designed to stop its spread, a number of experts have begun to argue in the nation of 1.3-billion people.

“No country can afford a prolonged period of lockdowns, and least of all a country like India,” said Jayaprakash Muliyil, a prominent Indian epidemiologist. “You may be able to reach a point of herd immunity without infection really catching up with the elderly. And when the herd immunity reaches a sufficient number the outbreak will stop, and the elderly are also safe.”

A team of researchers at Princeton University and the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), a public health advocacy group based in New Delhi and Washington, has identified India as a place where this strategy could be successful because its disproportionately young population would face less risk of hospitalisation and death.

They said allowing the virus to be unleashed in a controlled way for the next seven months would give 60% of the country’s people immunity by November, and thus halt the disease. Mortality could be limited as the virus spreads compared to European nations such as Italy given that 93.5% of the Indian population is younger than 65, they said, though no death toll projections were released.

The radical proposal underscores the challenges that poorer developing countries — including nations like Indonesia and some in sub-Saharan Africa — face in curbing the epidemic using the lockdown measures that have been adopted by advanced economies. The impossibility of social distancing in crowded living conditions like in many cities and villages in India, the lack of testing kits to detect infections and the human suffering that occurs in lockdowns suggests a different path may be needed in these places.

To do this, the Princeton and CDDEP team recommends lifting India’s strict lockdown — which has been extended to May 3 — and letting most of the population younger than 60 return to normal life, though social distancing still would be encouraged, masks would be required and large gatherings would be banned. The reopening would be accompanied by an effort to test as many people as possible and isolate confirmed and suspected cases.

People over 60 would essentially have to remain under lockdown until herd immunity is achieved, and be prioritised for testing and treatment if they fell sick.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given no indication it plans to adopt such a strategy. Yet India’s government has laid out criteria that effectively rations coronavirus tests, limiting them to the very sick or most at risk. Critics who suspect the disease has dispersed much more widely than the official numbers suggest the government’s restrictive criteria amounts to allowing the disease to spread.

“In some sense, you are saying, we will let them get infected and recover, and take care only of those who are sick,” said T Sundararaman, the New Delhi-based global co-ordinator of the People’s Health Movement, a public health group. “That’s the policy, that’s what it amounts to.”