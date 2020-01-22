How data and drones help Southern Africa address climate risk

From drone-mapping in Mozambique to community radio weather programmes in Zambia, aid agencies are innovating to help millions of people in drought-ravaged Southern Africa prepare for climate threats and produce enough food on a warming planet.

Across the region, a record 45-million people face growing levels of hunger due to repeated drought, widespread floods, lost harvests and an economic crisis in Zimbabwe, the World Food Programme (WFP) said last week.

A business-as-usual approach to providing aid will no longer do, humanitarian officials said.

“We cannot see food insecurity through an emergency lens alone,” said Michael Charles, head of the Southern African office for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). “We will always be chasing shadows if we don't take a step back, go back to the drawing board, and work as a collective on long-term solutions with more impact.”

Failing to do so would be “devastating”, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Over the past year, much of the central and western parts of Southern Africa have experienced their lowest rainfall since 1981, according to the UN. Lola Castro, WFP’s director for the region, told journalists last week that a “silent catastrophe” is playing out.

The humanitarian innovation required to address it includes the use of new technology, such as drones, but also simple solutions that deploy limited resources effectively, said Bettina Koelle, a researcher with the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre. “Aid groups need to engage in constant dialogue with those most affected by climate shocks to understand what it is they need,” she said. “There are no quick fixes.”

‘Vicious cycle’

Jesse Mason, an atmospheric scientist with the WFP, and his team use long-term meteorological forecasts to predict weather patterns up to six months ahead and to finance humanitarian responses upfront.

Bringing these projections to government, donors and farmers can stop “the vicious cycle” of responding to climate shocks and redirect energy to better preparation, he said.

Zambia’s government, meanwhile, has partnered with the UN Development Programme on a seven-year project aimed at safeguarding farmers’ incomes against climate threats. Using community radio broadcasts in local languages, forecasts are announced every hour to reflect erratic weather patterns, and tips provided on “climate-smart agriculture”.