More people died in Zimbabwe last week than after its election, rights body says

“The commission remains concerned by the use of the military to control law and order in the country. After the events of August 1 2018, it was to be expected that the country would have learnt something and would in future do things differently. From reports received to date, indications are that more citizens have died during the current protests than those who died during the August 1 2018 protests.

“It is therefore disturbing to note that the deployment of the army to quell civil disturbances leads to loss of lives and serious bodily injuries and other human rights violations yet government continues to make such deployments.”

ZHRC accused the army and the police of using excessive force, including military-style torture of victims.

“The findings reveal that in the aftermath of the January 14 disturbances, armed and uniformed members of the Zimbabwe national army and the Zimbabwe republic police instigated systematic torture. The torture was organised in that it targeted men who stay near areas where barricades had been placed and near areas that were torched by protesters or looters

“In some instances, it was noted that those aligned to the Movement for Democratic Change were also specifically targeted, for example, MPs, councillors’ and other active members.

“Torture was perpetrated through beating the men with baton sticks on their backs while they lay on the ground including falanga, that is beating under the feet and beating with open hands.

“The amount of force evidenced by the injuries sustained by some of the complainants that were interviewed and the deaths that occurred which were supported by medical records reveal a case of police brutality.”

The ZHRC also disclosed that children were not spared in the crackdown by the security forces.

On Tuesday, Mnangagwa said an investigation would be conducted against security officers who committed the atrocities.