Zimbabwe crackdown a sign of things to come, says Mnangagwa spokesperson

Rights groups and lawyers fear a brutal return to authoritarianism

20 January 2019 - 17:28 MacDonald Dzirutwe
A police officer removes tyres set by protesters in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, last week. Picture: ZINYANGE AUNTONY/AFP
Harare — A crackdown on protests in Zimbabwe last week is a foretaste of how the government will respond to future unrest, says the president’s spokesperson, fuelling concerns that the country is reverting to authoritarian rule.

Police say three people died during protests over fuel price hikes in Harare and Bulawayo that turned violent. But human rights groups say evidence suggests at least a dozen people were killed while scores were treated for gunshot wounds.

The government would not stand by "while such narrow interests played out so violently. The response so far is just a foretaste of things to come”, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba.

Charamba told the state-controlled Sunday Mail newspaper the government would review some provisions of the constitution adopted in 2013, which he said were being abused by proponents of democracy.

Lawyers and activists say hundreds of Zimbabweans were detained last week accused of public order offences, including at least four MPsfrom the opposition MDC party and Evan Mawarire, a pastor who rose to prominence as a critic of former leader Robert Mugabe and led a national shutdown in 2016.

Local rights groups say security forces, accused of night raids at homes of suspected protesters, are now trying to track down people who have gone into hiding.

A partial internet blackout was still in force on Sunday, two days after mobile networks sent messages to customers saying they had been ordered to keep social media sites shut until further notice.

When he was elected in July, Mnangagwa promised a clean break with the 37-year rule of Mugabe, who used the security forces to quell civilian protests before being forced out in a de facto coup in November 2017.

But the MDC says former Mugabe ally Mnangagwa is now overseeing a reversion to authoritarian rule by using the same tactic.

Charamba, who is on an official trip with Mnangagwa to Azerbaijan, said the MDC leadership and affiliate organisations would be “held fully accountable for the violence and the looting”. The MDC denies fomenting unrest.

UN rights officials denounced last week’s crackdown, while an independent inquiry found that the army used excessive force when it stepped in to stop post-election violence in August 2018, during which six people were shot dead.

Zimbabweans, who have seen their purchasing power eroded by soaring inflation, also say Mnangagwa has not delivered on pre-election pledges to kick-start economic growth after Mugabe’s exit. 

Reuters

December inflation rises to more than 42% in Zimbabwe

But there are big price discrepancies depending on whether goods are paid for electronically or with banknotes, casting doubt on the official figure
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Why Zimbabwe’s internet blackout will backfire

This is the first time Zimbabwe has resorted to shutting down the internet to thwart protests. Not even Mnangagwa’s predecessor, Robert Mugabe, did ...
3 days ago

Zimbabwean police erect roadblocks to hunt protesters

Human rights organisations have recorded at least 12 deaths, 78 gunshot injuries and more than 240 incidents of assault and torture
1 day ago

Zimbabwe charges activist pastor Evan Mawarire with subversion and incitement

Britain summons Zimbabwe’s ambassador to London to express its deep concern
3 days ago

