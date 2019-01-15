World / Africa

Sadc calls emergency meeting over DRC election

Sadc, which includes key regional allies of DRC such as SA and Angola, on Sunday called for a recount but SA and Zambia backtracked on Monday

15 January 2019 - 13:22 Giulia Paravicini
Students at an anti-government rally in the DRC. File photo: REUTERS
Kinshasa — The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has called an emergency meeting on Thursday in Addis Ababa to discuss Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) disputed presidential election, an adviser to President Joseph Kabila says.

Runner-up Martin Fayulu, who led pre-election polls, filed a fraud complaint with the country's highest court on Saturday, asking for a recount of official results which gave victory to another opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi.

The December 30 election was meant to lead to DRC's first democratic transfer of power, but allegations of fraud have cast doubt on the outcome and threatened to reawaken large-scale unrest in the vast Central African country.

Kabila's diplomatic adviser, Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, said he would attend Thursday's meeting. It was not immediately clear who else from DRC would be present.

Sadc, which includes key regional allies of Kinshasa such as SA and Angola, on Sunday called for a recount but SA and Zambia backtracked on Monday.

Hearings into Fayulu's fraud complaint are due to open at the constitutional court on Tuesday. 

Reuters

