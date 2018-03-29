Love him or loathe him, Egypt’s Sisi is here to stay

Cairo — With his trademark black sunglasses and blanket media presence, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, elected this week to a second term in office, projects an air of benign paternalism.

Whether the people love or loathe Sisi, see him as a bulwark of stability or as a domineering autocrat — there is little doubt that he will remain Egypt’s president for years to come.

He stormed to victory in the 2014 presidential election, having led the military a year before in ousting the country’s first freely elected leader, the Islamist Mohamed Morsi. Morsi now languishes in jail, convicted on many and varied counts and handed multiple sentences including the death penalty.

Sisi successfully silenced all forms of political opposition during his first four-year term.

In the run-up to his re-election announced on Thursday, he swept aside all token opposition parties, leaving himself as the main choice on the ballot paper. The sole challenger was the little-known Moussa Mostafa Moussa, himself a supporter of Sisi, who registered immediately before the closing date for applications, saving the election from being a one-horse race.

Sisi swept the poll with 92% of the vote, according to preliminary results reported by state media. Other, more heavy-weight would-be challengers were all sidelined, detained or pulled out.

Exerting control

The former career army officer was born in November 1954 in El-Gamaleya neighbourhood in the heart of Islamic Cairo. Even as a child, Sisi sought to exert control over those around him, according to people who knew him at the time.

He graduated from Egypt’s Military Academy in 1977, later studying in Britain and the US, before becoming military intelligence chief under president Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled in a January 2011 uprising.