Nigerian president has not been seen in public for more than two weeks

Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari failed to attend a third consecutive weekly cabinet meeting, fueling concern about an undisclosed illness that’s prevented him from appearing in public for more than two weeks.

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo led the meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, the capital, while the presidency offered no explanation for Buhari’s absence. The 74-year-old leader hasn’t made a public appearance since April 14, when he attended Friday prayers at a mosque, feeding speculation about his fitness to govern Africa’s most populous nation of more than 180-million.

"There are concerns about the president’s health," Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa at Standard Chartered in London, said in an interview at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban. With a deputy who can step in when necessary, "there is that absence of really dramatic uncertainty," she said.

Buhari stayed in the UK for more than seven weeks earlier this year to receive treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He returned to Nigeria on March 10, but in April the presidency said he was expected to fly back to London for further care.

After Buhari missed last week’s meeting, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters that he was working from home. The president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, said on her Twitter account on Tuesday that "his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived".

Buhari had a meeting that same day with Minister of Justice and the head of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, she said.

Bloomberg