Juba — Sudan wants to be removed from the US list of countries accused of sponsoring terrorism as a follow-up to a relaxed sanctions regime, says Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour.

The country was committed to dialogue with all nations and making efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, Ghandour was quoted by the state-run Sudan News Agency’s (Suna’s) website as saying on Friday.

Sudan said on Sunday it would extend a unilateral ceasefire in fighting with rebels in the country’s warring regions to six months, Suna reported.

"The cabinet headed by President Omar al-Bashir decided to extend the ceasefire by six months," Sudan’s official news agency reported.

In June, Bashir declared a unilateral four-month truce in the three regions, where fighting between government forces and rebels has killed tens of thousands of people.

He extended it in October to the end of the year and again for a month on December 31.

Ghandour said on Saturday that "secret" talks between US and Sudanese officials led to the easing of sanctions.

US President Barack Obama on Friday announced the lifting of some economic sanctions, trying to improve ties with a country whose leader is accused of war crimes and links to terror.

"We held 23 meetings in Khartoum away from the eyes of the media from June 2016 that lasted six months. The meetings were concluded on December 31," Ghandour told reporters.

The head of Sudan’s powerful National Intelligence and Security Service, Mohammed Atta al-Mawla, told reporters he had met the CIA chief "twice since October 2015".

Sudan, he said, "has been co-operating and coordinating with the US since before 2000 in the struggle against terrorism," he said.

Mawla did not elaborate but said he had received "technical assistance" from the US.

The US decision to ease sanctions will allow Sudan to boost trade and "opens the way for us to use all sorts of currency, specially the US dollar", for trade transactions, according to Finance Minister Badreddin Mahmud.

Sudan has been subject to a US trade embargo since 1997 for its alleged support for Islamist groups. Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was based in Khartoum from 1992 to 1996.

The US has also blacklisted Sudan as an alleged state sponsor of terrorism since 1993.

The Khartoum government’s scorched earth tactics against ethnic minority rebels in the Darfur region have been cited as a reason not to lift the sanctions. According to the UM, 300,000 people were killed and 2.5-million displaced since that conflict began in 2003.

President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Darfur.

The South African government caused an outcry when it refused to arrest him and hand him over to the ICC when he attended an African Union summit in the country in June 2015.

SA has since begun the process of withdrawing from the ICC. Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over Obama’s decision.

"The Obama administration’s decision to ‘ease’ sanctions is inexplicable," said Leslie Lefkow of New York-based Human Rights Watch.

"Sudan’s government has failed to make progress on core benchmarks, from its ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur and other conflict zones, to its extensive repression of independent voices."

