Boko Haram leader emerges to say they have not been crushed

Elusive Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a video on Thursday to dispute a claim that the jihadist group had been driven from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.

"We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree," Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by masked gunmen.

"You should not be telling lies to the people," he said, referring to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who said on Christmas Eve the extremist group was defeated and driven from the forest bastion.

"If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?"

It was not clear where the new video was shot. Shekau, who spoke in both Hausa and Arabic, said it was filmed on Christmas Day. He last appeared in a video in September to dispute a Nigerian army claim that he had been wounded in battle.

He vowed to fight until an Islamic state was imposed in northern Nigeria. "The war is not over yet. There is still more," he said, vowing no "respite" for Nigerians.

Shekau urged followers around the world to "fight and kill infidels. Our aim is to establish an Islamic caliphate and we have our own caliphate. We are not part of Nigeria."

Boko Haram, which last year pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, has been in wracked by a power struggle. The IS high command said in August that Shekau was replaced as leader by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the 22-year-old son of Boko Haram’s founder, Mohammed Yusuf.

The fresh video came after Buhari said that a months-long military campaign in the 1,300 square-kilometre forest in northeastern Borno state had led to the "final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest".

The government in Abuja and the military have frequently claimed victories against the jihadists but access to the epicentre of the conflict is strictly controlled, making independent verification virtually impossible.

Attacks have meanwhile continued, casting doubt over claims that Boko Haram has been defeated, despite undoubted progress in pushing back the group.

About 20,000 people have been killed in the war Boko Haram has waged against the Nigerian government. The insurgency has spilled from the West African country’s borders into neighbouring states.

With about 2.6-million people left homeless there is a dire humanitarian crisis. The UN warns that the region faces the "largest crisis in Africa" and reckons 14-million people will need help next year particularly in Borno State, the jihadist heartland.

