Bank of Agriculture rings in changes to increase farming output in Nigeria

Abuja — Nigeria plans to capitalise its state-owned Bank of Agriculture with 1-trillion naira ($3.2bn) and will allow the lender to take deposits, as Africa’s most-populous nation seeks to boost farming output and reduce food imports.

"We are looking at 25-million farmers", as stakeholders or depositors, agriculture and rural development minister Audu Ogbeh said in an interview on Monday in the capital, Abuja. "We are probably going to take a major step by the end of this year, and by February, March, have a structure in place for the changes we want to carry out."

Nigeria’s economy contracted in the first nine months of the year as oil output, the government’s main source of revenue, dropped due to attacks by militant groups on pipelines in the Niger River delta, and prices remained low. Farming, which mostly consists of crops including cocoa, accounts for more than 25% of GDP, and has expanded every quarter of 2016, while factory output and mining, which includes the oil industry, shrank, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Bank of Agriculture will start lending for farming projects at an interest rate of less than 10%, or less than half of commercial market rates, Ogbeh said.

The bank, created in 1972 to provide credit and technical support to farming projects, lent at least 41-billion naira to 600 businesses across Nigeria over 10 years, according to information on its website.

"It’s good to invest in the bank, but they should ensure they have proper management to improve its performance and efficiency," Musa Tarimbuka, the division head for agriculture at Fidelity Bank, said by phone. "They have disbursed a lot of money over the past 40 years, and the nonperforming loans are very high."

The central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 14% on November 24 as it seeks to support an economy forecast by the International Monetary Fund to contract 1.7% this year. It is also trying to curb inflation, which quickened to an 11-year high of 18.3% in October.

Food prices rose 17.1% from a year earlier, partly due to the high price of imported food after the naira lost almost 40% of its value against the dollar, following the abandonment of a currency peg in June.

The government plans to distribute 110 rice mills across the country over the next two months at a subsidy of 40%, Ogbeh said. These measures will help boost production and reduce food imports, which were worth about 1.2-trillion naira in 2015, according to statistics bureau data, he said.

Bloomberg