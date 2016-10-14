Nigeria to keep fighting militants

Abuja — Nigeria will continue its military operations against Boko Haram, its information minister said on Thursday, after the jihadist group released 21 girls kidnapped in the northern town of Chibok in 2014.

Lai Mohammed also told reporters the government did not swap any Boko Haram prisoners for the release of the girls, who were to be brought to Abuja on Thursday.

About 270 girls were taken from their school in Chibok in the northeastern Borno state, where the jihadists have waged a seven-year insurgency to try to set up an Islamic state, killing thousands and displacing more than 2-million people.

Dozens escaped in the initial melee, but more than 200 girls are still missing. The kidnapping brought outrage worldwide and their plight was promoted by the hashtag #bringbackourgirls.

"The release of the girls … is the outcome of negotiations between the administration and Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government," a presidency statement said. "The negotiations will continue."

The presidency gave no details of the deal, saying only that the 21 girls were very tired and would initially rest in the custody of the national security agency.

Authorities said in May one of the missing girls had been found after which President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to rescue the others.

In the past days, the army has been carrying out a large-scale offensive in the Sambisa forest, a Boko Haram stronghold.

Boko Haram — which has pledged its loyalty to Islamic State — controlled a swathe of land roughly the size of Belgium at the start of 2015, but Nigeria’s army, aided by troops from neighbouring countries, has recaptured most of the territory.

The group is still known to stage suicide bombings in the northeast, as well as in Niger and Cameroon.

