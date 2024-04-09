World

Airlines struggle with lack of planes as summer travel approaches

Travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels

09 April 2024 - 11:06
by Rajesh Kumar Singh
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Chicago — The global airline industry is facing a summer squeeze, with travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels while aircraft deliveries drop sharply due to production problems at Boeing and Airbus.

Air carriers are spending billions on repairs to keep flying older, less fuel-efficient jets, and paying a premium to secure aircraft from lessors. But some carriers are still being forced to trim their schedules to cope with the lack of available planes. At the same time, the number of travellers globally is set to hit historic levels, with 4.7-billion people expected to travel in 2024 compared with 4.5-billion in 2019.

“We can expect a strong performance from airlines throughout the summer with some particularly high airfare,” said John Grant, senior analyst at travel data firm OAG.

Last December, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) had predicted a 9% annual growth in global airline capacity this year. That estimate looks optimistic after Boeing’s safety crisis.

Passenger carriers will receive 19% fewer aircraft this year than they expected because of production issues at Boeing and Airbus, said Martha Neubauer, senior associate at AeroDynamic Advisory.

US carriers will receive 32% fewer aircraft than planned a year ago because several airlines depend on Boeing’s 737 MAX planes, Neubauer said. Boeing’s production has been curbed after a January mid-air panel blowout.

Boeing is reeling from a sprawling crisis that erupted after the January 5 Alaska Airlines blowout. Regulators have put a cap on production of the 737 MAX, but the company is not even hitting that level.

As many as 650 Airbus A320neo jets could be grounded in the first half of 2024 for inspections to deal with a flaw with RTX Corp’s Pratt & Whitney engines, RTX said last year.

In Europe, low-cost airline Ryanair has cut some routes. In the US, United and Southwest have cut back flying and adjusted hiring and staffing plans.

Leasing market booms

Analysts expect capacity at most US carriers in the second quarter to grow at a slower pace than a year ago. Airlines will update their growth plans and explain how they will offset capacity constraints when they report quarterly results, starting on Wednesday with Delta Air Lines.

Due to the shortage of new planes, the aircraft leasing market is booming. Data from Cirium Ascend Consultancy shows that lease rates for new Airbus A320-200neo and Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft have hit $400,000 a month, the highest since mid-2008.

Airlines are spending 30% more on aircraft leases than before the pandemic, said John Heimlich, chief economist at Airlines for America (A4A), which  represents major US carriers.

They are also holding on to jets that are past their useful economic lives and require heavy maintenance that now takes several months, Heimlich said. Repair costs at United, Delta and American were up 40% last year from 2019.

Increased leasing, repair and labour costs will bite into profit despite the high demand, Heimlich said. US passenger airlines posted a pretax margin of 4.5% last year, with the bulk of contribution coming from Delta and United.

Fewer Americans are planning to travel on a plane this summer compared with a year ago due to high inflation, a survey by travel website the Vacationer showed. Airline fares are down year-on-year, but have been rising month-on-month.

Reuters

Boeing pays Alaska Air $160m in compensation after MAX 9 grounding

Payment is equivalent to lost first-quarter profits
Companies
4 days ago

Boeing 737 production falls sharply

FAA regulators have stepped up safety inspections, which have had a knock-on effect
Companies
4 days ago

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down in management shake-up amid safety crisis

The change caps weeks of turmoil after a midair incident turned into a safety and reputational crisis
Companies
2 weeks ago

United-operated Boeing 737 found to have missing panel after landing at Oregon airport

The company has been under scrutiny with probes into its safety and quality standards
Companies
3 weeks ago

Cathay posts highest annual profit since 2010

Hong Kong's flagship carrier surprises with payout to shareholders and first profit since 2019
Companies
3 weeks ago

At least 50 injured in latest Boeing mid-flight incident

Boeing 787 operated by Latam Airlines dropped abruptly en route from Sydney to Auckland as plane maker’s woes continue
Companies
4 weeks ago

Ryanair warns of summer flight cuts after Boeing delays

CEO Michael O’Leary scathing of Seattle-based airline, calls for management changes
Companies
1 month ago

‘Revenge travel’ allows airlines to push prices of flights ever higher

Yields for European airlines will jump even more in 2025 as travel demand grows and plane delivery delays persist
World
1 month ago

How to travel on a shoestring budget

Don't let your wallet stop you from having fun. Here are expert travel hacks that will ensure you make the most out of big and small trips away.
Life
1 month ago

Singapore wants travellers to pay for green fuel transition

The green jet fuel levy will vary depending on the flight’s distance and travel class
World
1 month ago
