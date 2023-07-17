Parents killed, child injured in ‘emergency situation’ on Crimea Bridge, says news agency
The details leading up the the incident are unknown
17 July 2023 - 06:25 Reuters
A Russian soldier. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Two people died and their daughter was injured on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia said.
The girl was taken to intensive care.
"We all saw with you on a video on the Internet a damaged car with Belgorod numbers. What information is available at the moment: a girl was injured," Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.
"The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."
Separately, Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel that local enforcement agencies will report on the causes of the situation. He added that railway operations to the peninsula will resume later on Monday morning.
The Crimea Bridge is a key supply line for Russian troops in Ukraine.
Traffic was stopped from using the Russian-built bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, said Russian officials. Reuters video showed no traffic on the bridge.
The 19km road and rail bridge has been a pride infrastructure project of President Vladimir Putin, who drove a Mercedes across the bridge in 2022 after it was repaired following an explosion.
Russia's transport ministry said that there was damage to the road on the bridge closer to the Crimean Peninsula, but there was no damage to the pillars. It did not say what caused the damage.
The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.
Russia's Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported that there were two strikes on the bridge.
The parents of a girl were killed and their daughter was injured in a passenger car on the bridge early on Monday, said Gladkov. He did not say how the people were killed.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Odesa military administration, posted a photo on his Telegram account of what seemed to show part of the bridge broken. It was not immediately clear whether that was related to any attack.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Reuters
