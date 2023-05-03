Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia raided over vaccination record

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Of the 6,329 e-visas rejected, well over half were rejected because they simply were not attended to in time
The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester, his lover Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US
Premier League encounter ends in a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium
Once a ‘laggard’, the Japanese automaker is now fully committed to electrification under new leadership
Brasilia — Brazilian police raided former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia on Wednesday and seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation into his Covid-19 vaccination record.
The investigation may answer questions about how Bolsonaro, a strident coronavirus sceptic who vowed never to get a Covid-19 vaccine, was registered as vaccinated in health records made public in February.
Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US.
Bolsonaro confirmed the raid on his home in Brasilia to journalists and reiterated that he had never taken a Covid-19 vaccine. He denied any role in allegedly forging documents.
“For my part, there was nothing falsified. I didn’t take the vaccine. Period,” he said, adding that his phone was seized.
The vaccine probe is one of many putting the former far-right leader under pressure, including investigations into alleged voter suppression, attacks on the legitimacy of Brazilian elections and theft of foreign gifts.
Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.
Federal police in a statement said they were serving 16 search warrants and six preventive arrest warrants in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro as part of the operation, but did not disclose the names of those targeted.
Two people familiar with the probe said police had arrested Mauro Cid and Max Guilherme, personal assistants to Bolsonaro as president who stayed on as his aides when he stepped down in January.
Police said they were investigating “false data” allegedly added to a national Covid-19 database between November 2021 and December 2022, when Bolsonaro was president.
“As a result, they were able to issue vaccine certificates and use them to circumvent restrictions imposed by public authorities in Brazil and the US,” police said,
The investigation points to “ideological” reasons for circumventing vaccination rules, police said, “in order to keep up a discourse of attacking vaccination against Covid-19”.
“We trust that all legal doubts will be cleared up and it will be proven that Bolsonaro did not commit illegal acts,” Valdemar Costa Neto, the head of Bolsonaro’s political party, wrote on social media.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia raided over vaccination record
Brasilia — Brazilian police raided former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia on Wednesday and seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation into his Covid-19 vaccination record.
The investigation may answer questions about how Bolsonaro, a strident coronavirus sceptic who vowed never to get a Covid-19 vaccine, was registered as vaccinated in health records made public in February.
Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US.
Bolsonaro confirmed the raid on his home in Brasilia to journalists and reiterated that he had never taken a Covid-19 vaccine. He denied any role in allegedly forging documents.
“For my part, there was nothing falsified. I didn’t take the vaccine. Period,” he said, adding that his phone was seized.
The vaccine probe is one of many putting the former far-right leader under pressure, including investigations into alleged voter suppression, attacks on the legitimacy of Brazilian elections and theft of foreign gifts.
Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.
Federal police in a statement said they were serving 16 search warrants and six preventive arrest warrants in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro as part of the operation, but did not disclose the names of those targeted.
Two people familiar with the probe said police had arrested Mauro Cid and Max Guilherme, personal assistants to Bolsonaro as president who stayed on as his aides when he stepped down in January.
Police said they were investigating “false data” allegedly added to a national Covid-19 database between November 2021 and December 2022, when Bolsonaro was president.
“As a result, they were able to issue vaccine certificates and use them to circumvent restrictions imposed by public authorities in Brazil and the US,” police said,
The investigation points to “ideological” reasons for circumventing vaccination rules, police said, “in order to keep up a discourse of attacking vaccination against Covid-19”.
“We trust that all legal doubts will be cleared up and it will be proven that Bolsonaro did not commit illegal acts,” Valdemar Costa Neto, the head of Bolsonaro’s political party, wrote on social media.
Reuters
Brazil finance chief’s allies round on austerity plan to calm markets
US sanctions Russia’s FSB over wrongful detention of Americans
Argentina hikes key rate by 1,000 bps after peso slide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Brazil’s indigenous agency tries to rebuild after Bolsonaro destruction
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil
Instead of pushing for enlargement of Brics, SA should beat a retreat
EMILE MYBURGH: Russia has made fools of the global left
Jair Bolsonaro resurfaces in Florida as investigations pile up in Brazil
Facebook failed to ban ads promoting Brazil riots
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.