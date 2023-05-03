World / Americas

Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia raided over vaccination record

03 May 2023 - 18:28 Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro leaves his home following a search operation, in Brasilia, Brazil May 3 2023. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro leaves his home following a search operation, in Brasilia, Brazil May 3 2023. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS

Brasilia — Brazilian police raided former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia on Wednesday and seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation into his Covid-19 vaccination record.

The investigation may answer questions about how Bolsonaro, a strident coronavirus sceptic who vowed never to get a Covid-19 vaccine, was registered as vaccinated in health records made public in February.

Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US.

Bolsonaro confirmed the raid on his home in Brasilia to journalists and reiterated that he had never taken a Covid-19 vaccine. He denied any role in allegedly forging documents.

“For my part, there was nothing falsified. I didn’t take the vaccine. Period,” he said, adding that his phone was seized.

The vaccine probe is one of many putting the former far-right leader under pressure, including investigations into alleged voter suppression, attacks on the legitimacy of Brazilian elections and theft of foreign gifts.

Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.

Federal police in a statement said they were serving 16 search warrants and six preventive arrest warrants in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro as part of the operation, but did not disclose the names of those targeted.

Two people familiar with the probe said police had arrested Mauro Cid and Max Guilherme, personal assistants to Bolsonaro as president who stayed on as his aides when he stepped down in January.

Police said they were investigating “false data” allegedly added to a national Covid-19 database between November 2021 and December 2022, when Bolsonaro was president.

“As a result, they were able to issue vaccine certificates and use them to circumvent restrictions imposed by public authorities in Brazil and the US,” police said,

The investigation points to “ideological” reasons for circumventing vaccination rules, police said, “in order to keep up a discourse of attacking vaccination against Covid-19”.

“We trust that all legal doubts will be cleared up and it will be proven that Bolsonaro did not commit illegal acts,” Valdemar Costa Neto, the head of Bolsonaro’s political party, wrote on social media.

Reuters 

Brazil finance chief’s allies round on austerity plan to calm markets

Fernando Haddad has Lula da Silva’s blessing, but some party colleagues now see him as too close to investors
News
1 day ago

US sanctions Russia’s FSB over wrongful detention of Americans

Top US newspapers call for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained by the FSB in March
World
5 days ago

Argentina hikes key rate by 1,000 bps after peso slide

Central bank boosts its Leliq rate to 91%, the highest in at least five years
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
AI ‘godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google, ...
World / Americas
2.
Islamic State video shows Turkish troops burnt ...
World / Middle East
3.
Japan and South Korea resume finance talks
World / Asia
4.
Israel hit by rockets after Palestinian hunger ...
World / Middle East
5.
World Bank launches more robust, transparent ...
World

Related Articles

Brazil’s indigenous agency tries to rebuild after Bolsonaro destruction

World / Americas

Bolsonaro returns to Brazil

World / Americas

Instead of pushing for enlargement of Brics, SA should beat a retreat

Opinion

EMILE MYBURGH: Russia has made fools of the global left

Opinion

Jair Bolsonaro resurfaces in Florida as investigations pile up in Brazil

News

Facebook failed to ban ads promoting Brazil riots

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.