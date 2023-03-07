World

Moscow says US is ‘invisible hand’ in Ukraine

Trade ties deepen as Beijing snaps up cheap oil from sanctions-hit Russia

07 March 2023 - 17:31 Mark Trevelyan
A Ukrainian resident near her house in Kherson, after it was destroyed by a Russian strike. Picture: OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/REUTERS
A Ukrainian resident near her house in Kherson, after it was destroyed by a Russian strike. Picture: OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/REUTERS

Moscow — Russia on Tuesday accused the US of driving the war in Ukraine, saying China’s foreign minister was joking when he said an “invisible hand” was to blame.

In effusive comments on China’s stature in world affairs, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is paying close attention to a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine that Beijing published in February.

He was speaking after Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said the Ukraine crisis seemed to be driven by an invisible hand, pushing to extend and escalate the conflict and using it “to serve certain geopolitical agendas”.

“Here we can probably disagree with our Chinese comrades. This is of course a joke. You know what the joke is: this is not an invisible hand, this is the hand of the United States of America, this is the hand of Washington,” Peskov told reporters.

“Washington does not want this war to end. Washington wants and is doing everything to continue this war. This is the visible hand.”

Moscow has repeatedly declared that the US and its allies are using Ukraine to wage war against it. That narrative is rejected by Kyiv and the West, which say Ukraine is fighting for survival against a Russian imperial land grab.

China’s voice

Referring to a Chinese ceasefire initiative announced last month, Peskov said Moscow is in constant contact with Beijing.

“A big, giant, powerful and authoritative country like China can’t fail to have its own voice on those problems that stand high on the world agenda,” Peskov said. “We pay great attention to all the ideas we hear from our colleagues in Beijing.”

The deferential tone reflected Moscow’s growing reliance on China at a time when the West is trying to isolate Moscow and pounding its economy with sanctions. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping signed a “no-limits” partnership less than three weeks before Putin sent his army into Ukraine last February.

China has refused to name Russia as the aggressor, while often criticising the US for bullying other countries with sanctions. At the same time, it has expressed deep concern that the conflict may escalate or “spiral out of control”.

In comments likely to hearten Moscow, Qin said Beijing must advance its relations with Russia as the world becomes more turbulent.

Trade data published on Tuesday provided further evidence of the growing commercial ties between the two neighbours.

China’s exports to Russia jumped 19.8% in the first two months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, while imports soared 31.3%, resulting in a Chinese trade deficit with Russia of $3.6bn in January and February.

China’s trade with Russia hit a record high in 2022 as Moscow was cut off from Western markets and Beijing snapped up the opportunity to buy Russian oil at a discount.

Reuters 

Ukraine appoints a new anticorruption chief

Authorities have doubled down on their campaign to stamp out corruption in recent months
World
1 day ago

Russia claims it thwarted Ukraine-backed bomb plot against patriot tycoon

Moscow says the plot involved attaching a remote-controlled bomb to the underside of a car used by Konstantin Malofeyev
World
1 day ago

China warns US is on track for conflict over ‘suppression and containment’

Former ambassador to Washington also defends ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ in taking on critics of China's ties with Russia
World
1 hour ago

Wagner chief sends ammunition SOS over Russian position

Occupied ground around the city of Bakhmut is in peril unless his troops receive munitions, mercenary force head warns
World
1 day ago
