World / Europe

Russia claims it thwarted Ukraine-backed bomb plot against patriot tycoon

Moscow says the plot involved attaching a remote-controlled bomb to the underside of a car used by Konstantin Malofeyev

06 March 2023 - 17:27 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

LONDON — Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a Ukraine-backed car bomb attack against a prominent nationalist businessman who has been a cheerleader for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. 

The FSB, Russia’s main domestic intelligence agency, said it had intervened to stop the plot, which it said involved attaching a remote-controlled homemade bomb to the underside of a car used by Russian tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev.

Russia’s Zvezda TV channel shared a video from the FSB that appeared to show a man approaching a parked car and momentarily reaching under it. It later published a video of a robot appearing to remove an object from under a car.

Reuters was not able to verify the videos.

In a statement, the FSB accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the assassination attempt which it said had been organised on their behalf by Ukraine-based Russian far-right activist Denis Kapustin.

It said a criminal case had been launched against Kapustin for alleged terrorist offences and illicit trafficking in explosives.

Kapustin, also known as Denis Nikitin, is a former mixed martial arts fighter. He referred a Reuters request for comment to his superiors in the Russian Volunteer Corps, the group that claimed responsibility for last week’s incursion into Russia’s southern Bryansk region from Ukraine in which he was also involved. His commander said he had no immediate comment.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The FSB said it had also thwarted an attempt by Kapustin to commit a sabotage attack on an oil and gas facility in Russia’s Volgograd region last year.

Malofeyev, the target of the alleged murder plot, is a supporter of President Vladimir Putin who owns a conservative TV channel that promotes nationalist views and strongly supports Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Malofeyev said on his Telegram channel that he was fine and that nobody had been hurt in the attempt on his life, which he said would not alter what he called his “patriotic position”.

“I have no personal hatred even for those people who want me dead,” he said.

“But as many of our saints have said, one must forgive one’s personal enemies and crush the enemies of the Fatherland. So we will fight against you until our victory. And nothing will stop us.”

The FSB said the plot against Malofeyev used the same methods employed last summer to murder Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent nationalist ideologue, in a car-bomb attack outside Moscow which it blamed on Kyiv.

Ukraine denied involvement in Dugina’s murder.

Reuters

Exiled Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was convicted in absentia for treason and ‘conspiracy to seize power’, a verdict she said was punishment for her efforts to ...
World
2 hours ago

Ukraine appoints a new anticorruption chief

Authorities have doubled down on their campaign to stamp out corruption in recent months
World
3 hours ago

Ukraine holds on as Russian forces close in on Bakhmut

Taking the city will be a step towards Russia seizing the rest of the industrial region known as the Donbas
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Macron in Gabon calls for funds and action to ...
World / Africa
2.
Macron ends Africa tour with wish for renewed ...
World / Africa
3.
India may issue alert on Marion cough syrup ...
World / Asia
4.
Wagner chief sends ammunition SOS over Russian ...
World / Europe
5.
Cuban leader holds late-night talks with Rosneft ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Exiled Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term

World / Europe

Ukraine appoints a new anticorruption chief

World / Europe

Ukraine holds on as Russian forces close in on Bakhmut

World / Europe

Wagner chief sends ammunition SOS over Russian position

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.