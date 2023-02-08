Hundreds of farmers drive tractors through Paris in pesticide bars protest

Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
The Competition and Markets Authority says tie-up could lead to higher prices
Group of private, high-wealth individuals from Qatar wants to buy Premier League club
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
Paris — French farmers drove hundreds of tractors into Paris on Wednesday to protest against pesticide restrictions and other environmental regulations they say are threatening farm production in the EU’s largest agricultural power.
The action follows an EU court ruling last month that overturned a French policy allowing sugar beet growers to use an insecticide banned by the EU, raising concern of a further decline in beet plantings and of sugar factory closures.
The sugar beet decision has sharpened discontent among farmers over what they see as excessive pesticide curbs that go against government calls to boost food security in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
“Our means of production keep being undermined by prohibitions without solutions,” said Jerome Despey, secretary-general of the FNSEA, France’s main farming union. “Enough is enough.”
The FNSEA and other groups organising the protest were expecting 500 tractors and 2,000 farmers from the Paris region to participate. A long procession of tractors, bearing banners saying “Macron is liquidating agriculture” — in reference to French President Emmanuel Macron — or “Save your farmer”, rolled through central Paris to join a gathering at the Invalides monument, near France’s agriculture ministry.
Environmental activists say pesticide residues damage soils and wildlife and they have welcomed the EU ruling against the use of sugar beet seeds treated with neonicotinoid insecticides that can harm bees.
“Biodiversity, indispensable for life on earth and farming, must not be sacrificed,” antipesticide group Generations Futures said in a statement supporting the neonicotinoid ban.
Farmers argue that sugar beet plants do not attract bees and that the ban leaves them exposed to crop disease virus yellows, raising the prospect of lower production and more imports from countries that allow neonicotinoids.
French agriculture minister Marc Fesneau will present a plan to representatives of the sugar beet sector on Thursday, the agriculture ministry said after Fesneau met farm unions on Wednesday morning.
Sugar beet growers group CGB said the minister has agreed that sugar beet growers will be compensated fully for yield losses this year if there is a severe attack of virus yellows. “We can’t be satisfied but for now this should let farmers plant and allow other solutions to be found for 2024 and 2025,” Franck Sander, the CGB’s president, said at the protest.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hundreds of farmers drive tractors through Paris in pesticide bars protest
Paris — French farmers drove hundreds of tractors into Paris on Wednesday to protest against pesticide restrictions and other environmental regulations they say are threatening farm production in the EU’s largest agricultural power.
The action follows an EU court ruling last month that overturned a French policy allowing sugar beet growers to use an insecticide banned by the EU, raising concern of a further decline in beet plantings and of sugar factory closures.
The sugar beet decision has sharpened discontent among farmers over what they see as excessive pesticide curbs that go against government calls to boost food security in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
“Our means of production keep being undermined by prohibitions without solutions,” said Jerome Despey, secretary-general of the FNSEA, France’s main farming union. “Enough is enough.”
The FNSEA and other groups organising the protest were expecting 500 tractors and 2,000 farmers from the Paris region to participate. A long procession of tractors, bearing banners saying “Macron is liquidating agriculture” — in reference to French President Emmanuel Macron — or “Save your farmer”, rolled through central Paris to join a gathering at the Invalides monument, near France’s agriculture ministry.
Environmental activists say pesticide residues damage soils and wildlife and they have welcomed the EU ruling against the use of sugar beet seeds treated with neonicotinoid insecticides that can harm bees.
“Biodiversity, indispensable for life on earth and farming, must not be sacrificed,” antipesticide group Generations Futures said in a statement supporting the neonicotinoid ban.
Farmers argue that sugar beet plants do not attract bees and that the ban leaves them exposed to crop disease virus yellows, raising the prospect of lower production and more imports from countries that allow neonicotinoids.
French agriculture minister Marc Fesneau will present a plan to representatives of the sugar beet sector on Thursday, the agriculture ministry said after Fesneau met farm unions on Wednesday morning.
Sugar beet growers group CGB said the minister has agreed that sugar beet growers will be compensated fully for yield losses this year if there is a severe attack of virus yellows. “We can’t be satisfied but for now this should let farmers plant and allow other solutions to be found for 2024 and 2025,” Franck Sander, the CGB’s president, said at the protest.
Reuters
US farmers plan to go big on maize planting
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Export farmers should target China and India among the Brics
NEVA MAKGETLA: Longer-term measures needed to reduce prices of staple foods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dutch nitrogen goals eclipse agriculture exports, says minister
Tension in Cyprus as cheesed-off producers dump milk
Argentina grain transport grinds to halt as truckers extend strike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.