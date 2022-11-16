Third time lucky as Nasa’s Artemis finally lifts off

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Cape Canaveral — Nasa’s towering next-generation lunar rocket blasted off from Florida early on Wednesday on its debut flight, a crewless voyage inaugurating the US space agency’s Artemis exploration programme 50 years after the final Apollo moon mission.
The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket surged off the launch pad from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 1.47am EST (8.47am SA time), to send its Orion capsule on a three-week test journey around the moon and back.
Lift-off came on the third attempt of the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket, after 10 weeks beset by numerous technical mishaps, back-to-back hurricanes and two excursions trundling the spacecraft out of its hangar to the launch pad.
Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule together, built by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, respectively, under contract with Nasa.
It also signals a major change in direction for Nasa’s post-Apollo human space flight programme after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station (ISS).
Named for the ancient Greek goddess of the hunt — and Apollo’s twin sister — Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface as early as 2025.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, the only space flights yet to place humans on the lunar surface. But Apollo, born of the Cold War-era US-Soviet space race, was less science-driven than Artemis.
Joint effort
The new moon programme has enlisted commercial partners such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious human voyages to Mars.
The Artemis I countdown climaxed with the rocket’s four main R-25 engines and its twin solid-rocket boosters roaring to life, producing 8.8-million kilograms of thrust that sent the spacecraft streaking skyward and lighting up the night sky over Florida’s central Atlantic space coast.
The thunder of the rockets shook the Kennedy Space Center as a throng of spectators cheered and screamed with excitement.
Addressing mission control moments after lift-off, launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson saluted the hard work of her colleagues.
“You guys have worked hard as a team for this moment. This is your moment,” she said to applause. “We are all part of something incredibly special, the first launch of Artemis, the first step in returning our country to the moon and on to Mars.”
About 90 minutes after launch, the rocket’s upper stage is designed to loft Orion out of Earth orbit on course for a 25-day flight that will bring it to within 97km of the lunar surface before sailing 64,400km beyond the moon and back to Earth.
The capsule is expected to splash down at sea on December 11.
Stress test
Getting the SLS-Orion spacecraft off the ground was a major hurdle for the ambitious Artemis programme. Its first voyage is intended to put the vehicle through its paces in a rigorous test flight, pushing its design limits to prove the spacecraft is suitable to fly astronauts.
If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed a few years later by the programme’s first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket yet, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system Nasa has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.
Although no people were on board, Orion carried a simulated crew of three — one male and two female mannequins — fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other stresses that astronauts would experience.
A top objective is to test the durability of Orion’s heat shield during re-entry as it hits Earth’s atmosphere at 39,400km/h, or 32 times the speed of sound, on its return from lunar orbit — much faster than re-entries from the ISS.
The heat shield is designed to withstand re-entry friction expected to raise temperatures outside the capsule to almost 2,760°C. The spacecraft also is set to release a payload of 10 miniature science satellites, called CubeSats, including one designed to map the abundance of ice deposits on the moon’s south pole, where Artemis seeks to eventually land astronauts.
Next stop Mars
Sending astronauts to Mars, an order of magnitude more challenging than lunar landings, is expected to take at least another 15 years to achieve.
More than a decade in development with years of delays and budget overruns, the SLS-Orion spacecraft has so far cost Nasa at least $37bn, including design, construction, testing and ground facilities. Nasa’s Office of Inspector-General has projected total Artemis costs at $93bn by 2025.
Nasa says the programme is a boon to space exploration that has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in commerce.
Reuters
