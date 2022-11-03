Hermanus joins the final frontier of weather

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Not all of it is new money, and spending it is likely to be a messy process
Group CEO Portia Derby says the R8.5bn given by the state in the medium-term budget will fund the repair of infrastructure
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Sentiment further dampened by Bank of England’s rate hike and a dire warning of a two-year slump in the UK economy
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
UN nuclear watchdog inspects several sites after Russia alleged Ukraine was building such a bomb
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
The SA National Space Agency (Sansa) has opened a state-of-the-art space weather facility in Hermanus, one of two regional centres selected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in 2019 to provide the industry with warnings of potential communication blackouts and radiation surges.
Space weather is caused by the sun’s activity, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which can trigger magnetic storms that disrupt high-frequency communications and increase radiation levels in the earth’s atmosphere...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Hermanus joins the final frontier of weather
State-of-the-art facility constantly monitors the sun, providing early warnings of communication blackouts and radiation surges
The SA National Space Agency (Sansa) has opened a state-of-the-art space weather facility in Hermanus, one of two regional centres selected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in 2019 to provide the industry with warnings of potential communication blackouts and radiation surges.
Space weather is caused by the sun’s activity, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which can trigger magnetic storms that disrupt high-frequency communications and increase radiation levels in the earth’s atmosphere...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.