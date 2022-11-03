×

National / Science & Environment

Hermanus joins the final frontier of weather

State-of-the-art facility constantly monitors the sun, providing early warnings of communication blackouts and radiation surges

03 November 2022 - 18:20 Tamar Kahn

The SA National Space Agency (Sansa) has opened a state-of-the-art space weather facility in Hermanus, one of two regional centres selected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in 2019 to provide the industry with warnings of potential communication blackouts and radiation surges.

Space weather is caused by the sun’s activity, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which can trigger magnetic storms that disrupt high-frequency communications and increase radiation levels in the earth’s atmosphere...

