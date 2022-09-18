×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Global cargo market dip suggests year-end shopping bonanza is unlikely

Demand for goods expected to weaken as consumers struggle to cope with surging costs of food, fuel and housing

18 September 2022 - 19:21 Jamie Freed and Casey Hall
FedEx air freight cargo planes parked at a FedEx regional hub at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, the US, September 16 2022. Picture: BING GUAN/REUTERS
FedEx air freight cargo planes parked at a FedEx regional hub at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, the US, September 16 2022. Picture: BING GUAN/REUTERS

Sydney/Shanghai — Global trade bellwethers such as FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season — the business slowdown they are seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza.

The gloomy outlook comes as consumers globally struggle to cope with surging costs of food, fuel and housing. Even more spendthrift shoppers in China are tightening purse strings as the country’s harsh Covid-19 curbs have slammed the economy.

FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter.

“The lack of a ‘freight wave’ from China’s reopening was a negative sign for freight demand,” said JPMorgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to “neutral” from “overweight” on the outlook warning.

“It appears to have impacted FedEx first as the leading air freight carrier in the Asia-Pacific region.”

FedEx shares were down nearly 20% in premarket trading on Friday, pulling stock in Deutsche Post — owner of logistics giant DHL — 6.4% lower in their slipstream in Frankfurt.

The Christmas holiday season is usually frantic for air cargo and shippers moving newly launched smartphones, toys and apparel from factories in Asia to the US and Europe.

But Western retailers, including Costco Wholesale Group and Macy’s, have found their shelves overflowing with unsold merchandise, suggesting they misjudged demand and are likely to be more cautious while restocking.

“We do a lot of business with Costco, Walmart, Target and they are telling us straight that they just don’t have space for anything right now,” said Jonathan Chitayat, the Asia boss of Shanghai-based Genimex Group, a contract manufacturer for a range of products from cleaning brushes to exercise equipment.

“They just bought so much in the first half of the year to deal with the unpredictability of the supply chain from China and then demand dropped, so they just have massive amounts of goods.”

Demand slump

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has warned this year’s peak cargo season may be weaker than last year’s because of inflation and China’s zero-Covid policies. France-based transporter CMA CGM said weak consumer spending was curbing shipping demand and rates.

Reflecting a demand slump, ocean container shipping rates from Asia to the US West Coast have slumped nearly three quarters since the start of the year to their lowest level since May 2020, according to booking platform Freightos Group.

Worldwide air cargo volumes fell 11% in the first full week of September from a year earlier, according to WorldACD Market Data, which said there were no clear signs yet of a revival.

The Baltic Air Freight index powered by TAC data, which hit record highs in December on a pandemic-led peak season rally, has since slumped nearly 40%.

“Normally prices strengthen this time of year as traditional peak season approaches, but there is little sign of that happening yet,” TAC Index said in a weekly market update.

Deloitte forecast last week that US holiday retail sales growth will slow sharply, hurt by “declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centrepiece of pandemic spending”.

Still, people are spending on some goods and services such as cars and dining out, though a surge in raw material prices and a still-raging semiconductor shortage have dampened sales.

Reuters

THOMAS BLACK: Cancel ‘Black Friday’ to spread out year-end shopping

It is better to spreading out e-commerce and in-store sales over two or three months instead of a shopping frenzy crammed into a few weeks
Opinion
6 days ago

Unblocking logistics bottlenecks vital for SA’s economy

Transnet’s unreliable rail network and port pose biggest challenge to freight movement
National
1 week ago

Grindrod rides wave of favourable commodity markets

Group’s core business headline earnings rise by more than half
Companies
3 weeks ago

The future of shipping might just be plain sailing

Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Businessweek
1 week ago

Bond market frets over growth outlook and inflation

Aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks expected despite a darkening global backdrop
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA abstains in IAEA vote on resolution calling on ...
World / Europe
2.
World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin
World / Europe
3.
Kashmir fruit growers warn pilgrimage traffic ...
World / Asia
4.
Cancel Zambia debt say experts to bondholders
World / Africa
5.
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along ...
World

Related Articles

Falling retail data likely to add to worries about Britain’s economy

World / Europe

UK breakfast index points to sizzling cost of food as inflation turns up the ...

News

Europe mulls load-shedding as it braces for power crunch

News

ADRIAN SAVILLE: Are the almighty dollar’s days numbered?

Opinion / Columnists

RICARDO SMITH: US Fed now seems more afraid of inflation than markets

Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Consumers step up use of credit cards as inflation outlook ...

Opinion / Columnists

Godongwana warns of intensifying risks to economy

National

US rail strike that threatened transport nightmare averted for now

World / Americas

German logistics magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne raises stake in Lufthansa

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.