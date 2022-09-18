Global cargo market dip suggests year-end shopping bonanza is unlikely

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Youth employment programme needs support as it is creating jobs and adding real social value in schools
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
VW sets price range for the share sale at €76.50 to €82.50, generating proceeds of up to €9.4bn
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
Sydney/Shanghai — Global trade bellwethers such as FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season — the business slowdown they are seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza.
The gloomy outlook comes as consumers globally struggle to cope with surging costs of food, fuel and housing. Even more spendthrift shoppers in China are tightening purse strings as the country’s harsh Covid-19 curbs have slammed the economy.
FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter.
“The lack of a ‘freight wave’ from China’s reopening was a negative sign for freight demand,” said JPMorgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to “neutral” from “overweight” on the outlook warning.
“It appears to have impacted FedEx first as the leading air freight carrier in the Asia-Pacific region.”
FedEx shares were down nearly 20% in premarket trading on Friday, pulling stock in Deutsche Post — owner of logistics giant DHL — 6.4% lower in their slipstream in Frankfurt.
The Christmas holiday season is usually frantic for air cargo and shippers moving newly launched smartphones, toys and apparel from factories in Asia to the US and Europe.
But Western retailers, including Costco Wholesale Group and Macy’s, have found their shelves overflowing with unsold merchandise, suggesting they misjudged demand and are likely to be more cautious while restocking.
“We do a lot of business with Costco, Walmart, Target and they are telling us straight that they just don’t have space for anything right now,” said Jonathan Chitayat, the Asia boss of Shanghai-based Genimex Group, a contract manufacturer for a range of products from cleaning brushes to exercise equipment.
“They just bought so much in the first half of the year to deal with the unpredictability of the supply chain from China and then demand dropped, so they just have massive amounts of goods.”
Demand slump
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has warned this year’s peak cargo season may be weaker than last year’s because of inflation and China’s zero-Covid policies. France-based transporter CMA CGM said weak consumer spending was curbing shipping demand and rates.
Reflecting a demand slump, ocean container shipping rates from Asia to the US West Coast have slumped nearly three quarters since the start of the year to their lowest level since May 2020, according to booking platform Freightos Group.
Worldwide air cargo volumes fell 11% in the first full week of September from a year earlier, according to WorldACD Market Data, which said there were no clear signs yet of a revival.
The Baltic Air Freight index powered by TAC data, which hit record highs in December on a pandemic-led peak season rally, has since slumped nearly 40%.
“Normally prices strengthen this time of year as traditional peak season approaches, but there is little sign of that happening yet,” TAC Index said in a weekly market update.
Deloitte forecast last week that US holiday retail sales growth will slow sharply, hurt by “declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centrepiece of pandemic spending”.
Still, people are spending on some goods and services such as cars and dining out, though a surge in raw material prices and a still-raging semiconductor shortage have dampened sales.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global cargo market dip suggests year-end shopping bonanza is unlikely
Demand for goods expected to weaken as consumers struggle to cope with surging costs of food, fuel and housing
Sydney/Shanghai — Global trade bellwethers such as FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season — the business slowdown they are seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza.
The gloomy outlook comes as consumers globally struggle to cope with surging costs of food, fuel and housing. Even more spendthrift shoppers in China are tightening purse strings as the country’s harsh Covid-19 curbs have slammed the economy.
FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter.
“The lack of a ‘freight wave’ from China’s reopening was a negative sign for freight demand,” said JPMorgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to “neutral” from “overweight” on the outlook warning.
“It appears to have impacted FedEx first as the leading air freight carrier in the Asia-Pacific region.”
FedEx shares were down nearly 20% in premarket trading on Friday, pulling stock in Deutsche Post — owner of logistics giant DHL — 6.4% lower in their slipstream in Frankfurt.
The Christmas holiday season is usually frantic for air cargo and shippers moving newly launched smartphones, toys and apparel from factories in Asia to the US and Europe.
But Western retailers, including Costco Wholesale Group and Macy’s, have found their shelves overflowing with unsold merchandise, suggesting they misjudged demand and are likely to be more cautious while restocking.
“We do a lot of business with Costco, Walmart, Target and they are telling us straight that they just don’t have space for anything right now,” said Jonathan Chitayat, the Asia boss of Shanghai-based Genimex Group, a contract manufacturer for a range of products from cleaning brushes to exercise equipment.
“They just bought so much in the first half of the year to deal with the unpredictability of the supply chain from China and then demand dropped, so they just have massive amounts of goods.”
Demand slump
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has warned this year’s peak cargo season may be weaker than last year’s because of inflation and China’s zero-Covid policies. France-based transporter CMA CGM said weak consumer spending was curbing shipping demand and rates.
Reflecting a demand slump, ocean container shipping rates from Asia to the US West Coast have slumped nearly three quarters since the start of the year to their lowest level since May 2020, according to booking platform Freightos Group.
Worldwide air cargo volumes fell 11% in the first full week of September from a year earlier, according to WorldACD Market Data, which said there were no clear signs yet of a revival.
The Baltic Air Freight index powered by TAC data, which hit record highs in December on a pandemic-led peak season rally, has since slumped nearly 40%.
“Normally prices strengthen this time of year as traditional peak season approaches, but there is little sign of that happening yet,” TAC Index said in a weekly market update.
Deloitte forecast last week that US holiday retail sales growth will slow sharply, hurt by “declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centrepiece of pandemic spending”.
Still, people are spending on some goods and services such as cars and dining out, though a surge in raw material prices and a still-raging semiconductor shortage have dampened sales.
Reuters
THOMAS BLACK: Cancel ‘Black Friday’ to spread out year-end shopping
Unblocking logistics bottlenecks vital for SA’s economy
Grindrod rides wave of favourable commodity markets
The future of shipping might just be plain sailing
Bond market frets over growth outlook and inflation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Falling retail data likely to add to worries about Britain’s economy
UK breakfast index points to sizzling cost of food as inflation turns up the ...
Europe mulls load-shedding as it braces for power crunch
ADRIAN SAVILLE: Are the almighty dollar’s days numbered?
RICARDO SMITH: US Fed now seems more afraid of inflation than markets
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Consumers step up use of credit cards as inflation outlook ...
Godongwana warns of intensifying risks to economy
US rail strike that threatened transport nightmare averted for now
German logistics magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne raises stake in Lufthansa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.