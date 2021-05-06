World

Virus variant found in India now in three African countries

The coronavirus variant known as B.1.617 has been confirmed in Kenya, Uganda and Morocco

06 May 2021 - 18:26 William Clowes
Picture: 123RF?PIYAMAS DULMUNSUMPHUN
Picture: 123RF?PIYAMAS DULMUNSUMPHUN

The coronavirus strain circulating in India has been detected in three African countries, according to the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC).

Authorities in Kenya, Uganda and Morocco have reported the presence of the variant known as B.1.617, John Nkengasong, Africa CDC director, said in an online briefing on Thursday. Five cases have been found in Kenya and one in Uganda, while the Moroccan government is “investigating some cases there”, he said.

Fearing an influx of infections and mindful of how transmissible the variant is, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are among countries that have temporarily banned flights from India.

Covid-19 strains first detected in the UK and SA have been reported in 20 and 23 African nations, respectively, according to Nkengasong.

African countries have administered 20.2-million of the 37.6-million vaccine doses they have received, covering 1.1% of the population of more than 1.3-billion, Nkengasong said. While Morocco and Kenya have distributed nearly 90% of their shots, the continent’s most populous nation — Nigeria — has only issued 1.2-million vaccines, or 29% of its allocation, he said.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit  Bloomberg.com

Ever more Covid-19 variants strike Africa, as hopes of controlling pandemic slip away

Another variant is dominating infections in Uganda and Rwanda, and is spreading through truck routes
National
1 day ago

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as death toll climbs

Centres are shut for three days due to a shortage of vaccines as India struggles to combat rising infections
World
6 days ago

People die in car parks as India posts a new record for daily Covid-19 deaths

The state says there is enough oxygen but there are distribution problems, as author Arundhati Roy calls for Narendra Modi’s resignation
World
1 day ago

How vaccine hesitancy is hampering Africa’s war on Covid

Health experts worry that public scepticism could prolong a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.3-million people worldwide
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP ...
World
2.
Saudi Arabia may cancel the Hajj for a second year
World / Middle East
3.
People die in car parks as India posts a new ...
World / Asia
4.
Indian Covid-19 deaths and new cases hit new ...
World / Asia
5.
New waves of infection crash around the world
World

Related Articles

Tanzania announces measures to keep out new Covid-19 variants

World / Africa

Reluctance to sign indemnity clauses hampers African vaccine drive

World / Africa

How India’s Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call for Africa

World / Africa

Ramaphosa welcomes US backing of move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.