World / Africa

Tanzania announces measures to keep out new Covid-19 variants

03 May 2021 - 23:35 Elias Biryabarema
Workers prepare face shields from recycled plastics in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 21 2020. Picture REUTERS
Workers prepare face shields from recycled plastics in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 21 2020. Picture REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic.

Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative Covid-19 tests at border points.

Her approach to tackling Covid-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor, John Magufuli, who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.

“Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause Covid-19,  there's an increased risk of their importation into our country,” a ministry of health statement said.

To prevent such a risk, the statement said, Tanzania had “decided to elevate and enhance prevailing preventive measures, especially those with regard to international travel”.

There will also be “enhanced screening” of travellers and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers from countries with new variants and those who have travelled there in the last 14 days.

While staying in the country, the statement said, visitors will be required to adhere to preventive measures including mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing.

Magufuli, who died in March, had urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and also denounced vaccines, frustrating the World Health Organization and local critics.

Reuters 

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to lift most Covid-19 restrictions

CDC says more than 147-million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose
World
1 hour ago

India’s unemployment on the rise as it battles rampant Covid-19

The rise in unemployment comes amid a backlash against government handling of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak
World
12 hours ago

First Covid-19 death in almost two months hits Singapore

Woman dies in a ward at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where a cluster of 27 cases has been identified
World
14 hours ago

One in two people worldwide lost income due to Covid-19, survey finds

People in low-income countries are particularly hard hit by job losses or cuts to their working hours
World
13 hours ago

Denmark to stop using J&J vaccine over rare blood clot cases

Nordic country says benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not outweigh the risk of rare but serious side effect
World
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Affluent Americans are retiring as pandemic ...
World / Americas
2.
Four ISS astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwean workers demand pay in US dollars amid ...
World / Africa
4.
China deletes social media posts mocking India ...
World / Asia
5.
Another state imposes lockdown as India’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Head of WHO wants second term but full support is unlikely

World

DRC declares Ebola outbreak over due to vaccine

World / Africa

Covid-19: Delivery problems leave most African states in the lurch

World / Africa

Travelling with kids need not be a disaster during pandemic

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.