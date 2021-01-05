Why investors are looking to Asian stocks to outperform in 2021

After narrowly beating their US peers for the first time in three years in 2020, Asian stocks could see another strong year, analysts say.

Asia’s outperformance is expected to continue in 2021, with cyclicals expected to catch up to technology stocks as optimism over vaccine rollouts grows. Analysts on average predict that the MSCI Asia Pacific index will rise about 9% over the next 12 months, compared with an estimated 8% gain for the S&P 500 Index, Bloomberg surveys show.

A strengthening economic rebound in China as well as Asia’s low valuations relative to the US and Europe are also key positives that are seen helping regional stocks tide over potential risks arising from any fresh virus outbreaks, hurdles in vaccine distribution and worsening of Sino-American relations.

“Asian equities will be the asset class of choice in 2021,” said Gary Dugan, CEO at the Global CIO Office in Singapore. “Growth fundamentals and the ability to rebound quickly as Covid issues clear make the region particularly attractive.”

On Monday the S&P 500 sank the most since late October as investors assessed the possibility of a slower-than-expected economic recovery amid a global surge in Covid-19 infections. Even so, the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

Here are five themes that Asian stock investors say are key to their strategy in 2021:

Green is good

Investing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) grounds should reap benefits thanks to a slew of favourable government policies. Take renewable energy for instance. China, Japan and South Korea are all pushing to become carbon neutral this century, while the US is preparing for a climate-friendly president to take over.

“Renewable energy has never been cheaper,” said David Smith, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments Asia. “China’s recent pledge to be a net zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2060 has added impetus to the case.”

Stocks linked to solar and wind energy could get a boost as China upgrades its climate goals. Meanwhile, India plans to have 40% of its power generation coming from non-fossil sources by the end of the decade, which should help companies in that space.

Electric vehicles are still hot. BNP Paribas’s Energy Transition fund is among those betting on stocks in the electric-vehicle supply chain, which includes Korean battery makers such as LG Chem and firms involved with hydrogen fuel cell technology. Japan’s vehicle makers are in focus as the country prepares to phase out new petrol cars by mid-2030s.

It really is value’s turn

Value shares have lagged and recovered time and time again in the past decade, but this time investors are expecting a more robust pickup in stocks that look cheap on measures such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book multiples. Barring widespread lockdowns, the rebound in old-economy stocks that were shunned by investors flocking to pandemic plays like tech and health care is expected to continue.

Investors seeking exposure to companies that will benefit as business activity normalises are picking up banks, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks — heavyweights in the MSCI Asia Pacific index. Funds from BlackRock to UBS Asset Management are touting equities in Southeast Asia and India as part of their recovery trade playbook.

It’s not just sectors that could benefit from rotation into value; cheap markets also stand to gain.

Analysts estimate that Singapore’s Straits Times index, Asia’s worst-performing major national gauge in 2020, could gain 10% over 2021, boosted by the signing of the world’s biggest regional trade pact late last year.

Another market that was shunned but is getting love: Japan. Foreign investors are seen returning to Japan’s cyclical-heavy stock market, bolstered by Warren Buffett’s $6bn bet on the nation’s trading houses and expectations for policy changes under Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.