How do you deal with Trump? Very carefully

Leaders from the G20 are bracing themselves for the American president to get even more unpredictable. From Trump calling Canada’s Justin Trudeau “two-faced” after a hot-mic incident, to a report he told Germany’s Angela Merkel she was “stupid” during a phone call, the idea that crystalised for many is that anyone is fair game.

While the coronavirus gave some allies an excuse to keep Trump at arm’s length for a few months, his readiness to blame the rest of the world for America’s economic ills, could make them targets in his frenzied campaign.

In the past month, Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the World Health Organisation and pull a large number of American troops from Germany, ending an arrangement since World War 2.

He is also belligerent with China and the EU with what officials see as a personal fixation with the US’s trade deficit. China, with a giant economy to rival the US, has its own strategy. Europeans are caught in the middle.

“They want to avoid any provocation from Trump during the election campaign,” said Pierre Vimont, French ambassador to the US from 2007 to 2010. “But even if they remain silent, it’s hard to believe he won’t put things like the European trade imbalance at the heart of his political message, simply because it plays well with his political base.”

Trump’s time in office has tested the ability of many a political veteran to adapt to a new way of doing politics.

Merkel knows that more than most. She’s been a frequent target for Trump’s ire. On a video call in June, when European leaders held a brainstorming discussion about the EU’s next few months, she cited the US election as one of the risk factors, according to an official.

For weeks she has found herself dragged into a debate over his attempts to rearrange a G7 in person despite Covid-19 running rampant in the US. Merkel wasn’t the only one surprised by a May 20 tweet announcing his plan to reschedule for close to the original date, officials say.

Her reluctance to attend was due in part to her unwillingness to help Trump’s campaign. She has since signaled she’s prepared to attend the event, now slated for after the summer, in the spirit of “multilateralism”.

Merkel may be in the firing line but her dilemma is felt across the globe. If the G7 goes ahead as Trump intends, leaders will be performing a delicate balancing act mere weeks before US elections.

An official close to French President Emmanuel Macron said to ensure the G7 doesn’t become a Trump rally, France should try to set the agenda in advance. That smacks of hubris, given how Trump has been a consistent wild card in events he was attending, never mind one where he is a host.

Trump’s conduct at previous international gatherings certainly has diplomats gritting their teeth. At the Nato summit in Brussels in 2017, he hesitated to endorse the military alliance’s sacrosanct clause — an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all.

At the G7 meeting in Canada in 2018, he did agree to sign up to an anodyne joint communiqué only to then renege on it and rage at Trudeau — in two tweets, on a plane out to a summit on North Korea.

Past experiences can sting. Trudeau now tries to keep a low profile on anything that might upset relations with the White House, an official said. Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador flew to Washington to see Trump — but Trudeau politely declined an invitation to join.

The EU has a similar approach, according to an official in Brussels. Even during the election campaign, officials said the aim is to keep channels of conversation open and resist drawing attention to setbacks or give any inkling they might prefer Biden in the White House.

Political observers can see how charged the atmosphere is.

With the US failing to contain the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum, Trump has tried to reignite his flagging campaign.