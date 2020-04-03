Covid-19 takes focus off conflict zones

London/Cairo/Riyadh/Singapore — Global attention right now is on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the world’s conflict spots have gone silent.

Some leaders are looking to exploit the virus as a distraction that allows them to advance goals such as cracking down on dissent. Equally, the epidemic feeds into existing tensions such as the struggle between China and the US for global strategic and economic influence.

The consequences may not necessarily all be negative. As the International Crisis Group notes, “natural disasters have sometimes resulted in the diminution of conflicts,” as rivals are forced to work together.

What seems clear, though, is that Western nations face years of strain on their economies and constraints on government spending, says Tim Huxley, executive director for Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

That may lead to a fundamental re-examination of priorities, and a shift away from defence spending and towards health and welfare, he says. After all, “Western democracies are armed to the teeth but cannot provide security against threats to human and environmental security.”

Here’s a look at some hotspots in the time of Covid-19.

North Korea

March saw the reclusive regime break a three-month lull in missile testing by leader Kim Jong-un. It fired a series of ballistic missiles during the month — not long-range enough to draw US President Donald Trump’s ire, but enough to remind the world of its existence.

Kim has been threatening to take a “new path” in nuclear talks with the US in 2020, if Trump did not make a more appealing offer.

The tests could also be a message to neighbors South Korea and China. Pyongyang often uses military provocations to nudge others into giving it aid, and the country’s antiquated and underfunded medical system would need help to cope with a serious coronavirus outbreak.

South China Sea

After months of relative calm in the disputed South China Sea — one of the world’s key waterways for trade and with large stores of energy and fish — analysts have noted the return of Chinese fishing fleets and coast guard ships to areas claimed by other countries.

Most of the Chinese vessels that operate in the southern part of the waters are based out of Guangxi province’s Beihai city, which halted operations due to the virus, said Ryan Martinson, assistant professor of the China Maritime Studies Institute at the US Naval War College. “Now the Beihai fishing fleet has put to sea again,” he said.

By the end of February, 360 fishing vessels had set sail with some operating in the Spratly Islands, which are at least in some part also claimed by Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Vietnam. State-run Xinhua News Agency reported China established two research stations there in March. “The bottom line is that the PRC [People's Republic of China] has very likely resumed operations to assert its claimed ‘maritime rights’,” Martinson said.

Iran

The isolated state has struggled with the virus, which has sickened or killed senior officials and infected about 50,000 people in total. The US has refused to lift sanctions on Tehran, saying they do not prevent medical aid getting through.

Some members of the Trump administration have speculated in private that the challenges for Iran from the virus and a cratering economy might yet create space for regime change. Though the virus may also make a desperate Iran even more of a military threat, General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US. Central Command, said in March.

Tussles continue as the US military recently struck back at an Iraqi militia closely aligned with Iran that it believed responsible for a rocket attack that killed two Americans and a Briton.

Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against what he said was a possible “sneak attack” the Islamic Republic was planning against US troops in Iraq. Trump indicated in a tweet that the US had “information” about a possible attack but did not elaborate.