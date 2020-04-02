Coronavirus to push Zimbabwe to the brink?

For Zanu-PF bigwigs, the solution has always been to bypass the local health system and seek medical attention in SA and abroad. Former president Robert Mugabe, for example, died while undergoing treatment in Singapore, and Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga has sought treatment in China.

The situation has left the country ill-prepared for the pandemic.

"We were not operating at full capacity [before]," says medical doctor Munashe Rukweva. "We didn’t have the right staffing levels and enough stocks. With this pandemic, the major issue is [that] … our screening is not up to scratch.

"We don’t need body armour like astronauts — we need the very least, like masks, goggles and sanitisers. We have frontline people telling us that they have run out of supplies. They are telling us that they don’t feel safe."

For the Makamba family, the health authorities have also shown themselves to be negligent. By their account, the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital — the designated Covid-19 quarantine centre, where Zororo died — is as good as a death trap.

The hospital did not have a ventilator available for Zororo, and the family was told to pay $120,000 to obtain one, says Tawanda Makamba, his elder brother. And, he says, the hospital didn’t have medication to help his brother. "The only medications available were the ones we bought from SA."

The family ended up sourcing a ventilator privately, taking it to the hospital at 2pm on March 22, says Tawanda. "When we got to Wilkins [Hospital], the portable ventilator had a US plug. They told us to get an adapter because they only had round sockets at the hospital. I then rushed to buy an adapter and came back, but they never used it. I asked why and they said there were no plugs in the room."

Unsurprisingly, concerns around the preparedness for the pandemic have Zimbabweans worried.

"Right now, HIV-positive people cannot access their antiretroviral drugs," says Harare resident Jabulani Gwenzi.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also voiced concerns about whether the country’s high HIV prevalence will complicate the fight against Covid-19.

"With our HIV prevalence of 14% or slightly below and malnutrition and other noncommunicable diseases, especially among children, we are deeply concerned," he said on launching the country’s coronavirus preparedness policy two weeks ago. "This situation is a real threat to the citizens of our mother country."

The threat could not have come at a worse time. The country is in the throes of an economic crisis. Professionals are struggling to make ends meet as earnings lose purchasing power at unbelievable rates. At the time of going to print, the Zimbabwe dollar was trading at Z$42/$ while inflation measured 540% in February and salaries are stagnant.