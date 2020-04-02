Global coronavirus infections top 1-million

Beijing — Global coronavirus cases topped 1-million on Thursday as the pandemic explodes in the US and the death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has killed more than 51,000 globally with the largest number of deaths in Italy, followed by Spain and the US.

The first 100,000 cases were reported in about 55 days and the first 500,000 in 76 days. Cases doubled to 1-million within the past eight days.