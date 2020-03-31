Africa’s Covid-19 death toll rises

Gaborone — Three African states reported their first deaths from the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, as the continent takes unprecedented measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Botswana's Vice-President Slumber Tsogwane said the country's first death was a 79-year-old woman who had arrived from SA on March 15 and died on March 25th.

Tanzania's government said a 49-year-old man with underlying health issues had died, while Mauritania's victim was a 48-year-old French-Mauritanian dual national, according to the Mauritanian Information Agency.

Earlier SA reported that five people had now died and the number of Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,353. Health minister Zweli Mkhize said of the confirmed cases 633 are in Gauteng.

Elsewhere in Africa, Ethiopia postponed general elections that were scheduled for the end of August because of the coronavirus outbreak. The East African nation has 26 confirmed cases of the virus.