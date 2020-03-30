Australia tests BCG infant vaccine against Covid-19

Melbourne — A vaccine that’s been used to prevent tuberculosis is being given to healthcare workers in Melbourne to see if it will protect them against the coronavirus.

The bacillus Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, shot has been used widely for about 100 years, with a growing appreciation for its off-target benefits. Not only is it a common immunotherapy for treating early-stage bladder cancer, it also seems to train the body’s first line of immune defence to better fight infections.

With an immunisation specifically targeted against the pandemic-causing Covid-19 disease at least a year away, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says it’s important to know whether the BCG vaccine can reduce disease in those infected with the coronavirus, and is encouraging international groups to collaborate with a study led by Nigel Curtis, head of infectious diseases research, at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne.

“It can boost the immune system so that it defends better against a whole range of different infections, a whole range of different viruses and bacteria in a lot more generalised way,” said Curtis, who’s also a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Melbourne and head of the infectious diseases unit at the city’s Royal Children’s Hospital.