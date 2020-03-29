Sport

Italy may extend its coronavirus sports ban to end of April

Italy’s top-flight Serie A football league has been suspended since March 9 and the Euro 2020 Championship was postponed for a year on March 17

29 March 2020 - 16:56 Giulia Segreti
A man trains in a deserted street in Rome, Italy, March 25 2020. Picture: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP
A man trains in a deserted street in Rome, Italy, March 25 2020. Picture: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

Rome — Italy’s sports minister says he will propose extending the ban on all competitions to the whole of April in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose past 10,000 in Italy on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain.

“Restarting matches is unrealistic. I will propose to extend the ban on all sports competitions, of all levels and types, to the whole of April,” Vincenzo Spadafora told daily La Repubblica.

Italy’s top-flight Serie A football league has been suspended since March 9 and the Euro 2020 Championship was postponed for a year on March 17.

Spadafora said that the suspension should be extended to all training, which has so far not been banned.

The minister added that he would draw up a plan worth €400m  for sports associations and amateur clubs and called on Serie A to adopt “a serious willingness to change”. He did not elaborate. “After this crisis, nothing can be like before,” he said.

On Saturday Juventus players, leading the league by one point from Lazio with 12 games remaining, agreed on a wage reduction that will save the Turin-based club €90m.

Reuters

British boxer Anthony Yarde’s father succumbs to coronavirus

World title contender says his father had been fit with no health issues
Sport
6 hours ago

Todd snookered again as EU audit date is postponed

Governments' travel restrictions throw a spanner in the works for horse racing industry
Sport
3 days ago

Proposed Fifa regulations could delay Maluleka’s move from Chiefs to Sundowns

Contracts between clubs and players could be extended by new rules meant to ensure that season finishes
Sport
3 days ago

Harry Kane hopes to be fighting fit when Premier League season restarts

Tottenham striker admits it is strange working his way back to fitness amid the virus pandemic
Sport
5 days ago

Former Bafana doctor slams PSL’s June target date

Ntlopi Mogoru insists on a more realistic assessment of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on SA soccer
Sport
4 days ago

Netball SA president tests positive for Covid-19

Cecilia Molokwane was in the UK for International Netball Federation meetings in March
Sport
5 days ago

From live-tweeting cancelled games to classic reruns, media keeps fans occupied

La Liga club Leganes broadcast match that wasn’t against Valladolid and newspaper AS reported on it
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Rondebosch Golf Club at centre of land dispute: ...
Sport
2.
England cricketers take a hit in the pocket amid ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Thousands of questions, extra costs for postponed ...
Sport
4.
Bulls rope in Jake White as director of rugby
Sport
5.
Steve Smith can now captain Australia again, but ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Cracks show as EU at odds over Covid-19 economic response

World / Europe

China has Covid-19 locked down — but the job-shedding begins

World / Asia

Third of the world under lockdown after India joins in stay-at-home orders

World

THE LEX COLUMN: Italian balcony musicians inspire Europe in coronavirus ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.