EU to assert its relevance as it unveils tech plan

China might have data and the US might have money, but Europe has purpose.

That is the message EU tech tsar Margrethe Vestager aims to convey on Wednesday when she unveils plans to help the bloc compete with the US and China’s technological might on its own terms, conforming with fundamental EU rights including strict privacy and non-discrimination rules.

On the EU’s menu: new rules for artificial intelligence (AI), possible legislation for gatekeeping platforms, plans to make data centres carbon-neutral, as well as incentives for businesses to share information with the aim of forming data pools that bolster innovation.

Vestager, the European Commission’s executive vice-president for digital affairs, is trying to reassure anxious Europeans that she can handle concerns Europe is becoming irrelevant while Asian and US companies dominate hi-tech markets.

The strategy “will produce and deploy much more AI” in Europe, but “it will not be the same” as in the US and China, Vestager said in a press briefing to journalists ahead of the announcement. Based on what she knows about their practices, Chinese AI might not meet European standards, she said.

AI has started to penetrate every part of society, from shopping suggestions and voice assistants to decisions around hiring, insurance and law enforcement, provoking concerns about privacy, accuracy, safety and fairness.

The EU wants to ensure technology deployed in Europe is transparent and has human oversight, particularly for high-risk cases.

In situations where the use of AI could pose risks to people’s safety or their legal or employment status, such as those involving self-driving cars or biometric identification, the EU’s requirements could include implementing conformity checks by public authorities, Vestager said.