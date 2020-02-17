Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Silverbridge gets revenue boost from new product offerings

The software developer reported that revenue increased 83% in its six months to end-December, boosted by a new artificial intelligence offering

17 February 2020 - 13:32 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

Software developer Silverbridge Holdings said on Monday that it had swung back into profit in the six months to end-December, receiving a revenue boost after it included artificial intelligence (AI) in its product offering.

Profit almost tripled to R1.5m from a loss of R1.8m previously, with the company also recovering from a loss of a large contract with Nedbank Insurance in the year-earlier period.

The company said the loss in software rental revenue was mostly replaced by other business.

Revenue at the group’s project-implementation business jumped 83%. The company said this included two implementations of its new AI offering in banking and fraud management.

The company also saved on direct costs related to the exit of its Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) registered outsourcing business, as well by restructuring its insurtech investment to a minority stake.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Silverbridge’s share price was unchanged at 83c, giving it a market capitalisation of R27m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Silverbridge swings to a loss as clients battle to pay for services

The software developer noted a net loss of R7.5m to end-June from a profit of R5.9m previously, with three Zimbabwean clients struggling to pay
Companies
5 months ago

Shares in Silverbridge lift despite drop in interim profit

The company blamed a small increase in revenue on lower growth in the rental and support segments, partly the result of a tougher trading environment
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tapping into tech stocks

Investing / Investors Monthly

Defensive stocks: Where to hide your investments

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.