Silverbridge gets revenue boost from new product offerings

Software developer Silverbridge Holdings said on Monday that it had swung back into profit in the six months to end-December, receiving a revenue boost after it included artificial intelligence (AI) in its product offering.

Profit almost tripled to R1.5m from a loss of R1.8m previously, with the company also recovering from a loss of a large contract with Nedbank Insurance in the year-earlier period.

The company said the loss in software rental revenue was mostly replaced by other business.

Revenue at the group’s project-implementation business jumped 83%. The company said this included two implementations of its new AI offering in banking and fraud management.

The company also saved on direct costs related to the exit of its Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) registered outsourcing business, as well by restructuring its insurtech investment to a minority stake.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Silverbridge’s share price was unchanged at 83c, giving it a market capitalisation of R27m.

