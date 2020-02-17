Sport

Scott wins by two strokes at Riviera and this time it is official

17 February 2020 - 16:11 Andrew Both
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. Picture:CHRIS TROTMAN / GETTY IMAGES
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. Picture:CHRIS TROTMAN / GETTY IMAGES

Los Angeles — Fifteen years after his first victory at Riviera, Adam Scott won the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday, and this time his victory is official.

The Australian, a former Masters champion, overcame an early double-bogey to shoot one-under-par 70 and triumph by two shots over South Korean Sung Kang and Americans Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown.

Rory McIlroy, who started the final round tied for the lead with Scott and Kuchar, was not a factor after a triple-bogey at the same fifth hole that Scott bungled.

McIlroy tied for fifth, three shots behind Scott, while tournament host Tiger Woods finished last among those who made the cut, a whopping 22 strokes behind at a tournament he has never won.

The victory was extra special for former world No 1 Scott, who had not triumphed on the PGA Tour for nearly four years as he tried to juggle his career with becoming a father of two.

“Everyone tells me I’m turning 40 this year. I don’t know if they’re insinuating that’s the beginning of the end,” he told reporters. “I’m lucky at the moment. I’m very healthy as far as a golfing 39-year-old goes.

“My career is in a good spot I guess. Even before winning this week, I feel physically and somewhat mentally I’m OK after 20 years out here.”

Scott all but clinched victory when he sank a 10-foot birdie at the penultimate hole, and he parred the last to finish at 11-under 273 for his 14th official PGA Tour victory, a total that includes the 2013 Masters at Augusta National.

The total does not include his 36-hole result at Riviera in 2005, which was deemed unofficial after rain cut the tournament in half, though he still has the trophy at home.  

Reuters

Rose follows Federer blueprint in choosing precision over power

Trying to match the ball speed of some rivals would be bad for his health and his swing, British golfer says
Sport
3 weeks ago

The most glamorous of majors kicks off Ryder Cup year

Even though its history is shallow and its traditions are orchestrated, it is spectacular, both visually and in terms of the golf
Sport
4 days ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Finally, websites to help golfers tee off

Two new sites make booking travel, accommodation and related needs accessible even to oldies
Opinion
1 week ago

Herbert edges Bezuidenhout in Dubai Desert Classic play-off

Australian Lucas Herbert beats SA’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout to win first European Tour title
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

JOHN COCKAYNE: Almost a decade later, SA golf languishes in Major doldrums

Opinion / Columnists

CARMEL RICKARD: Rough lie for golf dealers

Opinion / In Good Faith

JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf has one up in entertainment field than most other sports

Opinion / Columnists

Matt Kuchar wins in Singapore Open despite seventh-hole meltdown

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.