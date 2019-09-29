A new breed of warm-water salmon being farmed Down Under

Sydney — The salmon farms in the far south of Australia, where icy winds roar in from Antarctica, seem an unlikely casualty of global warming. But as tropical waters flow further south, ocean temperatures are rising even around the island state of Tasmania — stressing fish and stunting their growth.

That’s prompting companies such as Huon Aquaculture Group and Tassal Group to find new ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Both belong to an industry and government partnership that’s selectively breeding fish to tolerate the warmer waters. Huon is experimenting with “fortress pens” to withstand mild weather so it can farm further offshore where the water is colder. It’s a further sign that agriculture in all its forms must adapt to survive human-induced climate change — from breeding heat-tolerant cattle in Florida to growing salt-resistant crops in Egypt.

While Australia represents only about 2% of worldwide salmon production, the nation is providing valuable lessons to a global industry worth $15.4b. Huon’s pen designs are being studied by salmon producers as far away as Norway and Chile, according to deputy CEO Philip Wiese.

“There’s a lot of interest in this technology,” said Wiese. “People like coming to visit us because we are on the forefront of change in the industry.”

Warmer waters

Tasmania’s salmon farmers are facing a serious problem. Surface waters have warmed by 2ºC in the past 60 years, and will rise another 3ºC in the next half-century as a tropical current running down Australia’s east coast brings warm water to the deep south, according to government forecasts.

Marine heatwaves that have stunted fish growth in two of the past five years will become more prevalent, government scientists say.

UN report on oceans

The salmon industry’s selective-breeding programme, overseen by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), is having some success.